PIKEVILLE - The Logan softball team traveled an hour west to Pikeville, Kentucky to face the Pike County Central Lady Hawks, and a seventh inning rally by the Lady Wildcats fell short as the hosts escaped with a 4-1 win.
Pike Central took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second frame, but Logan tied it 1-1 in the top of the fourth thanks to an RBI double by Kenna Ooten.
However, the Lady Hawks plated a run in the bottom of the fifth as well as two in the sixth inning and they led 4-1.
Down by three in the top of the seventh, the Lady Wildcats had the bases loaded with one out but Lacey Curry lined into a double play to end the game.
Addison Brumfield was 2-3 at the plate for Logan and had two stolen bases. Ooten (one RBI, one double), Emilee Mullins (one double), Ashlin Brumfield, Myleigh Adkins, and Taylor Noe each had one hit.
Shae Conley pitched for the Lady Wildcats and took the loss, tossing six innings with seven Ks and two walks while surrendering one earned run and five hits.
Logan head coach Levi Curry was happy with how his team didn't give up in the road half of the seventh inning.
"They know if they can get a baserunner or two, they seem to scare me with that because they like to do that more times than often," Curry said. "You can't ever count them out. We'll have games like that."
"We didn't do a lot of things right tonight, but I can't complain," Curry added. "Ashlin Brumfield's done a great job on third base as a freshman. She actually started the rally there with the big hit. I think we have everything where it needs to be, and these girls in the dugout, I mean, people running and ready to come in the game, that means the world."
The Lady Wildcats' skipper also gave kudos to Conley for the way she pitched against Pike Central.
"Shae did well," Curry said. "We just didn't give her the runs she needed. One run isn't going to get it against most teams. She did very well. Being a freshman, I can't say enough about her. She's done great."'
Logan fell to a record of 12-5 on the season with the loss.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 7 4
PCCHS: 0 1 0 0 1 2 - 4 5 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.