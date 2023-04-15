Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PIKEVILLE - The Logan softball team traveled an hour west to Pikeville, Kentucky to face the Pike County Central Lady Hawks, and a seventh inning rally by the Lady Wildcats fell short as the hosts escaped with a 4-1 win.

Pike Central took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second frame, but Logan tied it 1-1 in the top of the fourth thanks to an RBI double by Kenna Ooten.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you