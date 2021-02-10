It’s been two years and the Logan High School softball team is ready to play some ball this spring.
The entire 2020 season was called off last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Logan is scheduled to open the season on April 12 at home against Lincoln County. The Lady Cats then play at Poca on April 13 in their Cardinal Conference opener. Logan follows with road games at Winfield on April 15, at Man on April 19, at Mingo Central on April 20 and at Chapmanville on April 21.
The season starts and ends roughly a month later than normal.
It comes to a close June 22-23 with the state tournament at South Charleston.
Since basketball season will run all the way through April after starting in early March, that means the winter and spring sports will overlap.
That will make it rough for multi-sport athletes.
Logan’s starting catcher Raegan Quick, for example, also plays basketball for the Lady Cats, and will be tied up likely until the end of April.
“I’m not happy at all about the overlapping seasons,” Logan softball coach Jason Davis said. “We have three cheerleaders and four basketball players. Coach (Kevin) Gertz and I will work with each other. We’ve already talked about moving some games so we won’t interfere with their sectionals. I believe they will have to have seven practices in coming from the other sports.”
Logan’s softball schedule will be a difficult one as always.
The Lady Cats are set to play a 28-game schedule, depending on weather and the virus threat map.
Home-and-away series against county rivals Man and Chapmanville is one of the highlights, as well as games against Cardinal Conference powers Herbert Hoover, Winfield, Nitro, Wayne and Sissonville.
In addition, the Lady Cats have home-and-away series against Class AAA Lincoln County and Class A Sherman, winners of the 2019 Single-A state crown.
A home-and-away series against Class A contender Tug Valley also dots the Logan schedule. The Lady Panthers are led by the powerful arm of pitcher Autumn Hall.
Logan also has a pair of interesting doubleheaders on the schedule.
On May 8, the Lady Cats travel to Huntington to take on the Class AAA Highlanders and also Ironton (Ohio).
A week later on May 15, Logan heads to Hamlin to square off with host Lincoln County and Parkersburg South, both Triple-A teams.
NEW SECTIONAL: Logan has a new Class AA sectional this year with new team Wayne, along with holdovers Chapmanville, Scott and Mingo Central.
Man and Lincoln County, which were in the six-team Class AA sectional the last four years, have moved to Class A and Class AAA respectively.
Wayne, which won the Class AA state championship in 2012 and 2013, usually has a strong softball tradition.
“They’ve won the state championship and have a good program,” Davis said of Wayne.
CARDINAL RULE: Cardinal Conference softball has shown its strength at the state level, winning the last eight Class AA state championships and 13 out of the last 14 state crowns.
Herbert Hoover, coming out of Region 3, has won the last three titles in 2017-19, topping Chapmanville in the 2017 and 2018 finals, and also won it all in 2014.
Chapmanville has won four state crowns during the span in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2016.
Logan last won a 2A state title in 2006.
Former league member Point Pleasant (2008) and Sissonville (2015) have also won 2A state titles.
The last non-Cardinal team to capture the state crown was Ritchie County back in 2011.
“Region 4 and the Cardinal Conference is so strong,” Davis said.
2021 Logan High School Softball Schedule:
April 12: Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.
April 13: *at Poca, 6 p.m.
April 15: *at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
April 19: at Man, 5:30 p.m.
April 20: at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
April 21: *at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
April 22: *Scott, 5:30 p.m.
April 23: *at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: *Sissonville, 6 p.m.
April 27: *at Nitro, 6 p.m.
April 29: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
May 3: at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 4: Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
May 7: *Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
May 8: vs. Huntington, Ironton (Ohio) at Huntington, 11 a.m.
May 10: *at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
May 11: *at Sissonville, 6 p.m.
May 13: *Poca, 6 p.m.
May 14: *Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
May 15: vs. Lincoln County, Parkersburg South at LCHS, noon
May 17: *Nitro, 5:30 p.m.
May 18: *at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
May 20: Man, 5:30 p.m.
May 21: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
May 24: *Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
May 25: Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 31: Class AAA sectionals, TBA
June 14: Class AAA regionals, TBA
June 22-23: State Tournament at South Charleston, TBA
*Cardinal Conference game