LOGAN - The Logan softball club now sits at 3-2 on the year after a 2-2 record last week which saw them get wins over Pikeville, Kentucky (11-1) on Monday and Poca (9-1) on Tuesday before falling to Scott 4-1 on Wednesday and dropping their rematch with Pikeville on Saturday by a count of 3-2.
LOGAN 11 PIKEVILLE(KY) 1
The Lady Wildcats hosted Pikeville last Monday and won in convincing fashion, breezing to an 11-1 victory over the Lady Panthers.
The game was tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth frame, which was when Logan put up a staggering 10 runs including a grand slam from Myleigh Adkins and a two-run homer from Taylor Noe.
Lacey Curry was three-for-four at the plate for Logan while Noe was two-for three including her two-run blast. Adkins was one-for-two, with her one hit being the grand slam. Ashlin Brumfield (two RBI), Kaylie Coleman (one RBI), and Emilee Mullins (one RBI) each had one hit.
Charlie Albright was credited with the pitching win for the Lady Wildcats, throwing four innings and surrendering just three hits and one earned run while fanning four batters and walking three. Adkins picked up the save, pitching one frame and striking out one batter without giving up a run, hit, or a walk.
Score by innings:
PHS: 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 3 5
LHS: 1 0 0 10 - 11 12 0
LOGAN 9 POCA 1
Logan scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 4-0 lead, and then the Lady Cats added another run in the bottom of the third off an error by Poca's Maranda Raine. Logan led 5-0.
The score remained that way until the top of the sixth frame when the Lady Dots got on the board courtesy of a solo home run from Lindzie Runions, and it was a 5-1 contest.
The bottom of the sixth saw Logan put up four more runs including a three-run homer from Lacey Curry.
Curry was three-for-three with three RBI including the home run for the Lady Wildcats. Harlee Quick was two-for-three from the plate with three RBI, and two of those runs came via a double to score a pair in the first. Taylor Noe was two-for-four with an RBI double in the sixth.
Quick pitched all six innings for Logan and surrendered six hits but just one earned run, and she struck out six batters and walked one.
For the Lady Wildcats to have success this campaign, Logan head coach Levi Curry's message was simple.
"The thing that we preach on this team is no matter who's starting, everybody's number is going to get called," Curry said. "I know everybody says it but, team first, they're really buying into that. That's what we have to have to move forward because we have some tough games coming up."
Score by innings:
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 6 0
LHS: 4 0 1 0 0 4 - 9 11 0
SCOTT 4 LOGAN 1
The Blue and Gold then went to Scott last Wednesday and suffered their first loss of the season in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Lady Skyhawks.
Scott scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 2-0 lead, but Logan got on the board with a run in the top of the third.
Two more Lady Skyhawks crossed home plate in the next half-inning, and their lead was upped to 4-1.
Ashlin Brumfield was two-for-three with a triple for Logan while Myleigh Adkins also notched two hits in three appearances at the plate. Harlee Quick was one-for-three with an RBI single while Taylor Noe also had a hit.
Shae Conley took the loss on the hill for Logan, pitching four frames while giving up two earned runs, two walks and five hits, but she fanned seven batters. Adkins threw two innings and surrendered one hit without a run, and she struck out two.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 6 1
SHS: 2 0 2 0 0 0 - 4 6 1
PIKEVILLE (KY) 3 LOGAN 2
The Lady Panthers and Wildcats met for a rematch on Saturday in Pikeville, and this time it was the former that came out on top with a 3-2 victory.
An RBI double from Myleigh Adkins gave Logan a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Pikeville tied things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Wildcats' Kenna Ooten stole home plate in the road half of the third to put the visitors in front 2-1.
The contest was tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but a wild pitch from Logan allowed a Lady Panthers run to cross the plate, and Pikeville escaped with a walk-off win.
Adkins was one-of-two at the plate with a run-scoring double for the Lady Wildcats while Ooten, Lacey Curry, Harlee Quick, and Ashlin Brumfield each had one hit.
Quick threw four frames and struck out nine batters while giving up one earned run and six hits. Adkins pitched 2.2 innings and fanned six Lady Panthers while surrendering just one hit and one run.
Score by innings:
LHS: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 5 1
PHS: 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 - 3 7 1