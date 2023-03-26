Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The Logan softball club now sits at 3-2 on the year after a 2-2 record last week which saw them get wins over Pikeville, Kentucky (11-1) on Monday and Poca (9-1) on Tuesday before falling to Scott 4-1 on Wednesday and dropping their rematch with Pikeville on Saturday by a count of 3-2.

LOGAN 11 PIKEVILLE(KY) 1

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

