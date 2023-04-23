Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Logan softball team has won seven games in a row after defeating Nitro last Monday and Herbert Hoover last Thursday before going to Pikeville, Kentucky on Friday and Saturday to play in the 20th Annual Lyndell Potter Memorial Softball Tournament where they won all five of their games there to claim the title.

LOGAN 9 PAINTSVILLE KY 8

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

