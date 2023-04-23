The Logan softball team has won seven games in a row after defeating Nitro last Monday and Herbert Hoover last Thursday before going to Pikeville, Kentucky on Friday and Saturday to play in the 20th Annual Lyndell Potter Memorial Softball Tournament where they won all five of their games there to claim the title.
LOGAN 9 PAINTSVILLE KY 8
Logan traveled to Pikeville, Kentucky for the Lyndell Memorial Tournament last Friday and defeated Paintsville, Kentucky by a final count of 9-8.
Myleigh Adkins went 2-4 at the plate for the Lady Wildcats with a double, a home run and four RBI. Taylor Noe (2-3), Harlee Quick (1-4, one RBI), and Ashlin Brumfield (1-3) each had a double. Lacey Curry was 1-2 with two RBI.
Adkins (seven innings, 12 Ks, three walks, three ER, five hits) pitched and was credited with the win for Logan.
Score by innings:
PHS: 0 0 0 1 4 0 2 1 - 8 7 1
LHS: 3 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 - 9 9 2
LOGAN 6 ELIZABETHTON TN 1
Logan played another game last Friday in the Lyndell Memorial Tournament, defeating Elizabethton, Tennessee by a final score of 6-1.
Harlee Quick went 2-4 at the plate for Logan with two doubles and two RBI. Taylor Noe was also 2-4 with a double and an RBI.
Adkins (seven innings, 12 Ks, three walks, two hits, one ER) pitched and got the victory for Logan.
LHS: 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 - 6 11 2
EHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 2 2
LOGAN 15 GRUNDY 0
The Wildcats returned to Pikeville on Saturday for the Lyndell Memorial Tournament and faced Grundy, and a 13 run first inning propelled Logan to a 15-0 win.
Taylor Noe (2-2, one RBI), Kenna Ooten (2-2), Kaylie Coleman (1-1, one RBI), and Emilee Mullins (1-2, one RBI) each had a double. Harlee Quick was 3-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBI, Myleigh Adkins was 3-3 with three RBI and a homer, and Ashlin Brumfield was 2-2 with three RBI and two homers.
Quick (three innings, six Ks, no walks, no ER, one hit) got the win on the mound for Logan.
GHS: 0 0 0 - 0 1 2
LHS: 13 0 2 - 15 16 1
LOGAN 10 EAST CARTER KY 0
Logan took on East Carter, Kentucky in their second of three games in Pikeville on Saturday and defeated the Lady Raiders by a 10-0 final score.
Isabella Propst was 3-3 at the plate for the Lady Cats with a homer and an RBI. Myleigh Adkins was 1-4 with a homer of her own and an RBI. Taylor Noe was 2-4 with a double, a triple and four RBI.
Adkins (six innings, 13 Ks, one walk, no ER, two hits) got the pitching win for Logan.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 4 2 0 4 - 10 10 1
ECHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 6
LOGAN 11 ELIZABETHTON TN 1
Logan capped off the Lyndell Memorial Tournament by winning their seventh game in a row on Saturday as they rematched Elizabethton, Tennessee and beat them again by a final score of 11-1 at Pikeville.
Harlee Quick was 4-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for the Blue and Gold. Taylor Noe went 3-4 with two RBI, a double and a homer of her own. Lauren Adkins (1-3, two RBI) and Isabella Propst (1-4, one RBI) each had a triple. Ashlin Brumfield (1-3, one RBI) and Myleigh Adkins (2-4, two RBI) each doubled once.
Adkins (six innings, 10 Ks, three walks, one ER, three hits) pitched and got the win for Logan.
Score by innings:
EHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 3 0
LHS: 1 0 2 0 1 7 - 11 16 0
LOGAN 4 HERBERT HOOVER 2:
The Lady Wildcats traveled to Herbert Hoover last Thursday and picked up a 4-2 victory over the five-time defending Class AA champion Lady Huskies to sweep the season series.
Addison Brumfield was a perfect 3-3 at the plate for Logan. Taylor Noe went 1-4 with a double and an RBI, and Myleigh Adkins (1-3, two RBI) and Harlee Quick (1-3, one RBI) both homered.
Shae Conley (4.1 innings, one K, three walks, two ER, seven hits) got the win on the hill for Logan. Adkins (2.2 innings, four Ks, three walks) got the save.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 - 4 7 0
HHHS: 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 7 0
LOGAN 7 NITRO 1
Last Monday, the Logan softball team rolled past visiting Nitro by a final score of 7-1.
Taylor Noe went 3-4 at the plate for Logan with a double, a homer and two RBI. Ashlin Brumfield and Emilee Mullins both had a hit and an RBI.
Myleigh Adkins (seven innings, 11 Ks, four walks, one hit, one ER) pitched for the Lady Wildcats and got the win.
Logan now stands at 20-6 overall on the 2023 season.
Score by innings:
NHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 1 2
LHS: 1 0 1 0 1 4 - 7 8 0