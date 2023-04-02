LOGAN - The Logan softball team has won three games in a row as they beat Wayne 14-4 last Monday, topped county rival Man 4-3 on Tuesday, and then shutting out four-time defending champion Herbert Hoover 8-0 on Saturday.
LOGAN 4 MAN 3
After a 14-4 home win over Wayne on Monday night, the Logan Lady Wildcats softball team concluded a three-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over county rival Man on Tuesday at Bea Orr Field
Logan had a tough time batting against Man pitcher and Radford commit Morgan Cooper early on, and a double from Mattie Carroll gave the Lady ‘Billies a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
However, the tide turned for the Lady Cats’ bats in the bottom of the third as they tied the game at 2-2 via an error by Man’s Zoey Jackson and a run-scoring single from Harlee Quick.
Logan jumped in front 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth frame thanks to a two-run single by Myleigh Adkins, but the visitors cut their deficit to one at 4-3 the next half inning as Peyton Lusk belted a solo homer to center field.
The Lady Wildcats pitching held up the rest of the contest as they secured the one-run win.
Taylor Noe was 2-3 at the plate for Logan. Adkins (two RBI), Quick (one RBI), Isabella Propst, and Addison Brumfield each had one hit for the Lady Cats.
Shae Conley pitched five innings for the Blue and Gold, fanning eight batters and walking just two. She gave up five hits and one earned run. Adkins pitched the other two frames for Logan with two punchouts and a walk, and she surrendered only one hit and no earned runs.
After the game, Logan head coach Levi Curry praised Cooper before praising his team and expressing that he was proud of them for winning this matchup.
“I told the girls when we came out, we’re at the point where I tell them they’re pretty good, they’re not good yet, but if we could find a way to win, then we could maybe get to where we’re calling ourselves good,” Curry said. “I was proud of them. They found a way to win. They ran bases well. Everybody did their job. We had to bunt, we had to base run, and the defense was great.”
Curry felt afterward that this victory was a confidence booster for his club.
“We needed something like this because we just struggled the last two or three games,” Curry said. “We just have to re-focus now and go on to the next one, but I’m proud of them.”
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 – 3 6 2
LHS: 0 0 2 0 2 0 – 4 6 2
LOGAN 8 HERBERT HOOVER 0
Logan was scheduled to play at Nitro last Friday, but inclement weather caused the contest to be canceled.
The Lady Wildcats then picked up a home game with Cardinal Conference foe and four-time defending Class AA champion Herbert Hoover on Saturday, and Levi Curry’s team rose to the challenge in an 8-0 shutout of the Lady Huskies.
Myleigh Adkins gave Logan an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first via a two-run double. Then, they led 3-0 in the home half of the second inning after an RBI triple from Taylor Noe.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Harlee Quick blasted a two-run homer to left field to increase the Lady Cats’ lead to 5-0.
Finally, Logan put a three-spot on the board in the sixth thanks to a run-scoring double from Kenna Ooten and a two-run double by Lacey Curry.
Noe went 3-4 from the plate with a triple and an RBI for Logan. Quick (two RBI, one HR) went 2-3 while Isabella Propst had two hits of her own. Curry (two RBI), Adkins (two RBI), and Ooten (one RBI) each had a double.
Adkins pitched a six-inning shutout for the Lady Wildcats, only surrendering one hit and fanning 12 batters while walking two.
Logan now has a record of 6-2 on the 2023 season.
Score by innings:
HHHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 1
LHS: 2 1 0 0 2 3 – 8 12 2