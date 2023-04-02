Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN - The Logan softball team has won three games in a row as they beat Wayne 14-4 last Monday, topped county rival Man 4-3 on Tuesday, and then shutting out four-time defending champion Herbert Hoover 8-0 on Saturday.

LOGAN 4 MAN 3

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you