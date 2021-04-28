Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan High School softball senior Abby Baisden signed a national letter of intent recently to play collegiate ball at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. Pictured, from left, Baisden’s mom Trina Jeffrey, her dad Corey Baisden, Abby Baisden, Logan softball coach Jason Davis and ALC softball coach Nathan Hall.

 Submitted photo

