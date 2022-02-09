LOGAN — Logan High School softball athlete Emma Elkins has signed on to play collegiate ball at the University of Rio Grande.
Rio Grande, pronounced RYE-OH Grand, is an NAIA school located in Rio Grande, Ohio.
Elkins, an infielder, hit .341 for the Lady Cats last season with one home run and six RBIs. She also had three doubles and struck out just eight times in 16 games.
“I am extremely proud of her,” Logan softball coach Jason Davis said. “She has a great work ethic. Rio Grande is getting an excellent young lady on and off the field. She’s an asset to any team she’s on. I am grad we still have her for one more season.”
Logan finished 8-17 last season, going 2-2 in the double elimination sectional tourney.
A 3-2 loss to Chapmanville ended the Lady Cats’ season.
At season’s end, Elkins was voted by the coaches to the All-Cardinal Conference squad as an Honorable Mention pick.
Logan is scheduled to begin the 2022 softball season on March 16 at Sissonville. The home opener is set for March 17 against Nitro. Both are Cardinal Conference teams.
The Lady Cats play a number of non-conference foes this spring, including games against Sherman, Tug Valley, Belfry (Ky.), Mingo Central, Man, Lincoln County and Westside.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.