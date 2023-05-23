LOGAN - The Logan baseball team faced Winfield on Monday night at Roger E. Gertz Field in game one of a best-of-three series for the Class AA Region IV championship, and the homestanding Wildcats escaped with a narrow 2-1 win over the Generals.
Logan was aided by a strong performance on the mound from ace and Radford commit Dawson Maynard, who pitched a complete game and fanned seven batters with one walk while only giving up just one earned run and two hits.
"It was a great win," Wildcats head coach Kevin Gertz said afterward. "In my opinion, the two best teams are playing right now, and the two best pitchers went against each other. Thank God we squeaked one more run than they did. Heck of a high school game. Either team could have won that, and we were fortunate to win it. I'm proud of my kids."
The only two runs for the Blue and Gold came in the bottom of the first inning as Ryan Roberts singled to score McCormick Ilderton, and then an error by the Generals on the same hit allowed Maynard to cross home plate. Those were the only two runs the Wildcats needed.
Winfield made it a 2-1 ballgame in the road half of the fourth as Dylan Kuhl hit a solo home run over the left field fence, but the score wouldn't change the rest of the evening.
Aiden Slack went 1-2 with a double batting for Logan while Roberts was 1-3 with an RBI, representing the only two hits on the day for the Cats.
The Generals had two hits as a team as well, and both came from Kuhl, who went 2-3 at the plate with his solo homer and an RBI.
Karson Frye was the starting pitcher for Winfield but took the loss. He went six innings and struck out seven batters with seven walks while surrendering just two earned runs and two hits.
The series shifts to Winfield tomorrow night for game two, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Gertz explained what the recipe was for a Wildcats win tomorrow that would give them a sweep of the series as well as another trip to Charleston for the chance of a third straight state championship.
"Get on them early, give Konner (Lowe) some confidence," Gertz said. "When he believes, and he should believe, he's a dominant, dominant pitcher for us. I think he's 5-1 with an ERA under one."
The bottom of the first inning on Monday began with two walks and then a strikeout, but the aforementioned error by the Generals as well as Roberts' run-scoring single followed, allowing two Logan runs to score.
Winfield head coach Will Isaacs said that you can't give a good team opportunities and free bases.
"What we did was, we gave them free bases in the first inning, and those two runs beat us 2-1," Isaacs said. "He (Frye) gave us a chance to win, but when you only get two hits, you have to do better than that to win. Here's what we do, we move forward, and we get ready for tomorrow."
The Generals have to put this defeat in the rearview mirror quickly as their season is on the line tomorrow night in game two.
Isaacs said the good thing about baseball is that you don't have to wait a week like in football to play a game again. To even up the series at 1-1 and force a winner-take-all game three, the Winfield head coach said his squad has to put good at-bats together and have better swing decisions at the plate.
"We swung at some pitches that were marginal strikes tonight, and we can't do that," Isaacs said. "We have to have better swing decisions at the plate, and that's taking nothing away from Dawson Maynard. He pitched outstanding, gave up two hits and one run, but we have to make good decisions and make him beat us in the strike zone, not chase things out of the strike zone. That's what we'll do. We'll go back, we'll take our batting practice, we'll go over scouting report, and we'll get ready to play and do the best we can."
Logan improved to 23-8 overall on the year with the win while Winfield fell to 25-9.
Score by innings:
WHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 2 3
LHS: 2 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 2 0
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.