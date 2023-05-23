Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The Logan baseball team faced Winfield on Monday night at Roger E. Gertz Field in game one of a best-of-three series for the Class AA Region IV championship, and the homestanding Wildcats escaped with a narrow 2-1 win over the Generals.

Logan was aided by a strong performance on the mound from ace and Radford commit Dawson Maynard, who pitched a complete game and fanned seven batters with one walk while only giving up just one earned run and two hits.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

