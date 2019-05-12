By JERRY FEKETE
For The Logan Banner
LOGAN - The Logan Wildcats shut out the Man Hillbillies 7-0 on Thursday night at Roger E. Gertz Field thus ending Man's season at 15-9-1.
Connor McGrew tossed a three-hit shutout in going the distance for the Cats.
Logan got three runs off Man starter Tyler Lafferty in the bottom the second inning to take a 3-0 lead and never looked back.
Logan pounded out nine hits in the victory and advanced in sectional play against the Chapmanville Tigers.
All three second inning runs were unearned as Lafferty walked three batters and several Man throwing errors led to the three runs.
McGrew, Trent Orso and Michael Hall all scored after being walked by Lafferty.
The Wildcats' Dawson Beckett led off the third with a walk, stole second and later scored on a double off the bat of Beckett to give Logan a 4-0 advantage. Man head coach Mike Crosby then brought in Ryan Cozart to pitch.
Logan added two more insurance runs off Cozart in bottom of sixth frame.
Orso doubled and Hall then had an RBI double to make it 5-0. Then Korbin Bostic singled, scoring Hall for final run to make it 7-0.
Man had only one player, Brock Muncy, to reach as far as third base but was stranded there in the first inning.
Man had just three hits, one each by Sam Milton, Brady Hall and Muncy while Logan had nine hits. Bostic, Dawson Beckett and Hall had two each, while McClung and Orso had one hit apiece.
McGrew tossed the complete game win as he had a three-hit shutout, fanning five batters and walking three and hitting one batter. Lafferty suffered the loss, walking five batters and allowing four runs while fanning three.