The Wildcats' boys' basketball team took over the state's No. 1 ranking in this week's Class AAA West Virginia Boys' Basketball Coaches Poll following Saturday night's 57-49 win at home over last week's top team Shady Spring.
Logan (3-1) grabbed 12 of the first-place votes, bumping Shady down to No. 2. The Tigers garnered two first-place votes.
Fairmont Senior is third, Winfield fourth, Wheeling Central fifth, Nitro sixth, Herbert Hoover seventh, Clarksburg Notre Dame eighth, Grafton ninth and East Fairmont 10th.
Logan, Winfield, Nitro and Hoover are all members of the Cardinal Conference.
Chapmanville (3-0) is third this week in Class AA. Man (3-1) is second in Single-A.
Poca, another Cardinal team, is ranked first in Class AA as the Dots received 11 first-place votes. Chapmanville, also of the Cardinal, got two votes for first.
Scott, ranked 10th last week, fell out of this week's poll.
Bluefield is ranked second in Class AA, while Williamstown is fourth and St. Marys fifth. Charleston Catholic is sixth, Ravenswood seventh, Magnolia eighth, South Harrison ninth and Wyoming East is 10th.
Greater Beckley, which grabbed 11 first-place votes, is ranked No. 1 in Class A.
James Monroe and Man were tied for second.
Tug Valley is fourth, Greenbrier West fifth, Webster County sixth, Cameron seventh, Tucker County eighth, Tygarts Valley ninth and Mount View and Huntington St. Joe are tied for 10th.
Morgantown is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. George Washington is second, Martinsburg third, Jefferson fourth and Capital fifth.
University is sixth, Parkersburg South seventh, South Charleston eighth, Cabell Midland ninth and Beckley 10th.
