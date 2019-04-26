LOGAN - Logan High School and the LHS tennis team is excited to once again host this year's Class AA/A Region 4 tennis tournament.
This is the third straight year Logan has played host to the tourney.
This year's regional tennis tournament is scheduled to run May 2-3 at the LHS tennis courts.
"This is the third year that we've been the host," Logan tennis coach Justin Turner said. "The tournament brings in over 150 high school tennis athletes along with their families. This boosts the local economy from local restaurants, hotels and more being utilized."
A total of 14 teams will be sending its tennis athletes to the regionals.
Other than host Logan, others include Chapmanville Regional, Lincoln County, Logan, Mingo Central, Point Pleasant, Nitro, Poca, Ravenswood, Scott, Sherman, Sissonville, Huntington St. Joseph and Winfield.
"Each players has a chance to move on to the Class AA/A WVSSAC Tennis State Tournament held this year at Coonskin Park on May 9-11," Turner said.
Turner said there's a contingency play in case of inclement weather.
"If it rains the teams thankfully we have the use of the Chief Logan Recreation Center for the indoor tennis courts available at all times," he said. "Several local businesses, community members and organizations help financially to make the regional tournament a great success and a memory for high school athletes."
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.