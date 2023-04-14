LOGAN - The Logan boys and girls tennis teams took the court on Senior Night and hosted Nitro, and the Logan girls team picked up a 5-2 victory while the Logan boys team lost to Nitro 6-1.
On the boys side, Logan's Riley Reed defeated Nitro's Maddox Cole 8-4 in No. 1 singles.
Josh Templeton of Nitro bested Caleb Burgess of Logan by a final count of 8-1 in No. 2 singles.
Nitro also took No. 3 singles as Jackson Price defeated Logan's Luke Johnson 8-2.
The visitors won No. 4 singles as well. Parker Hawkins shut out Logan's Jonathan Earnest 8-0.
Cole and Templeton won No. 1 doubles for Nitro by a final score of 9-7. No. 2 doubles was also won by Nitro, 8-1 courtesy of Price and Hawkins.
The Nitro boys team got an overall win of 6-1 over the hosts.
On the girls side, Riley Moore of Logan defeated Jayli Marshall of Nitro 8-0 in No. 1 singles.
Logan also won No. 2 singles as Ashton McDonald won her matchup against Nitro's Jiya Marshall, 8-1.
Jada Adkins of Logan got past Nitro's Elizabeth Ball in No. 3 singles, 8-3, and Logan's Addyson Amick edged Rachael Tucker of Nitro 8-6 in No. 4 singles.
No. 1 doubles was won 8-6 by Moore and Adkins.
Ball and Tucker helped Nitro rebound in No. 2 doubles and win 8-6, but Logan bounced back in No. 3 doubles and won 8-3 thanks to Autumn Adkins and Ava Albright.
The Logan girls beat Nitro by an overall score of 5-2.
Just before the match was over, Logan head coach Justin Turner talked about how he thought the match went for his teams.
"Our doubles played a lot better than they did last night against Chapmanville," Turner said. "Our seniors all picked up wins. I thought it would be a lot closer, but on some courts we're just, like, 5-0 in one, 3-0 in another, and some courts we're just blowing them out. Really pleased so far with tonight's effort on both sides, boys and girls."
The Logan girls are now 9-2 on the year while the boys fell to 4-7.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.