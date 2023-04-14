Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN - The Logan boys and girls tennis teams took the court on Senior Night and hosted Nitro, and the Logan girls team picked up a 5-2 victory while the Logan boys team lost to Nitro 6-1. 

On the boys side, Logan's Riley Reed defeated Nitro's Maddox Cole 8-4 in No. 1 singles.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you