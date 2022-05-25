CHARLESTON — The Logan Wildcats girls’ team, who finished as overall state runner-up last year and champions in number one doubles with Hannah Thompson and Savannah Baisden, saw another great and deep tournament run this year to finish in the top four in the state.
The Logan girls finished with eight match wins, finishing fourth overall, while the Logan boys finished with six match wins, and placed in a tie for third in the state with Winfield, behind Charleston Catholic with 15 wins, and champion Williamstown with 17 wins.
Logan had three girls in the state finals, and a grand total of six finalists in the past two years.
”We are proud of our players.,” Logan head coach Justin Turner said. “Our boys team had a lot of success this year as did our girls. Unfortunately we lost 4 of our 6 boys and 2 of our 6 girls. This team was the most tight knit team I believe we have ever coached. It was more like a family. The memories and bond they made are unbreakable. 3 of the 6 are going to play tennis at the collegiate level. This group will be honored academically as they have great success off the court as well. I’m very proud of every single one of them.”
Top seed Thompson, who won the conference and regional titles this year, picked up a first-round 8-0 win over Haley Sweaney of Shady Spring before falling in a hard-fought quarterfinal to Lewis County’s Emily Lybarger 9-7.
In number two singles, the Lady Wildcats Riley Moore made an incredible run to the finals by outlasting Taylor Poe 8-6 of Shady Spring. In the quarterfinals, Moore redeemed a quarterfinal loss last year to Lauren Strobl of Williamstown to advance with an 8-2 win.
In the semifinals, Moore devoured Kenzie Fluharty of North Marion 6-3, 6-1 to move on to the state finals against four-time state champion Annie Cimino of Charleston Catholic. Moore was able to push Cimino to a deciding third set before Cimino pulled away. Moore would receive All-State honors for Logan for her performance last week.
On the number three singles side, Brooke Ooten of Logan fell in a tough quarterfinal match to Molly Murphy of Charleston Catholic 8-4.
In doubles, the duo of Thompson and Moore, who took the conference and regional titles this year, defeated Lincoln’s Yanero and Merrill 8-5 to move into the semifinals. There they would face off against Orcutt and Hannah Atassi of Charleston Catholic, and took the eventual champions to the wire in the second set before falling in a tight 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) affair.
Logan’s number two team of Ooten and Ashton McDonald, who also won the conference and regional titles this season, made a tremendous run to the state finals by defeating Byrd and Armstrong from Herbert Hoover 8-2. Then in the semifinals, they knocked out McKinley and Pasco of Oak Glen 6-2, 6-4. In the finals against Charleston Catholic, Ooten and McDonald took Cimino and Murphy the distance, and in a match decided by just a few points, Catholic came out on top 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
On the boys’ side, Logan’s top player and conference champion Jackson Akers battled eventual state champion Nick Giatras of Charleston Catholic to a tiebreaker in one of the best matches of the tournament before Giatras was able to escape with a 9-8 (7-2) victory.
In number two boys’ singles, regional champion Riley Reed moved into the semifinals with an 8-4 win over Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Brannon. In the semifinals, Reed and Connor Waybright of Charleston Catholic slugged it out for two tough sets before Waybright was able to prevail to move into the finals.
Logan’s number three singles player Sam Adkins, who took home the regional title, advanced to the semifinals with an 8-1 win over Kyle Calloway of Liberty-Raleigh. Adkins would then face Hunter Powell of Keyser next in an exhausting match that went to three sets with Powell pulling out a tough win to move into the finals.
In number one boys’ doubles, Akers and Reed of Logan, who won the conference and regional crowns, knocked off Kuhl and Barnhart of Wood County Christian in the quarterfinals 8-5. In The semis, Akers and Reed fell in a hard-hitting intense match to Catholic’s Giatras and Waybright, who would advance to the finals.
Logan’s number two doubles duo of Adkins and Tristian Burgess, who won the regional title last week, defeated Liberty Raleigh’s Turner and Schmidt 8-1 to move into the semis against Keyser where they fell to Powell and Kitzmiller who would play for the title against Catholic.
In the number three doubles spot, the Wildcats team of Will Stanley and Scotty Browning, who took home the conference and regional titles this season, lost in their semifinal against Catholics Griffith and Hanna who would lose in the finals to Williamstown.