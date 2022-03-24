Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Logan High School tennis team is off to a good start to the spring season.

The Logan boys and girls teams improved to 3-1 on the season after defeating Winfield on Wednesday at the Chief Logan Recreation Center.

The LHS girls blanked Winfield 7-0.

Logan was led by senior Hannah Thompson, Logan's No. 1 singles player, who won 8-2 in her match.

Junior Riley Moore won 8-2 in the No. 2 singles match.

Senior Brooke Ooten won 8-0 in the No. 3 singles.

Freshman Ashton McDonald won the No. 4 singles match, 8-0.

Thompson and Moore won 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles, while Ooten/McDonald prevailed 8-0 in No. 2 doubles. Addison Amick and Camryn Harvey won 8-2 in the No. 3 doubles.

On the boys' side, Logan No. 1 singles player Jackson Akers took an 8-5 victory.

No. 2 singles Riley Reed lost 8-5, while No. 3 singles Sam Adkins fell 8-6.

William Stanley, Logan's No. 4 singles player, won 8-3.

Akers and Reed also won 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles match.

Adkins and Tristan Burgess won 8-6 in the No. 2 doubles.

The team of Stanley and Scotty Browning won 8-5 in the No. 3 doubles.

Logan, coached by Justin Turner, is scheduled to return to the courts on Thursday at Charleston Catholic and on Saturday at Ravenswood. LHS hosts Huntington St. Joe on Monday.

