Logan tennis off to good start to the season By PAUL ADKINS Mar 24, 2022

The Logan High School tennis team is off to a good start to the spring season.The Logan boys and girls teams improved to 3-1 on the season after defeating Winfield on Wednesday at the Chief Logan Recreation Center.The LHS girls blanked Winfield 7-0.Logan was led by senior Hannah Thompson, Logan's No. 1 singles player, who won 8-2 in her match.Junior Riley Moore won 8-2 in the No. 2 singles match.Senior Brooke Ooten won 8-0 in the No. 3 singles.Freshman Ashton McDonald won the No. 4 singles match, 8-0.Thompson and Moore won 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles, while Ooten/McDonald prevailed 8-0 in No. 2 doubles. Addison Amick and Camryn Harvey won 8-2 in the No. 3 doubles. On the boys' side, Logan No. 1 singles player Jackson Akers took an 8-5 victory.No. 2 singles Riley Reed lost 8-5, while No. 3 singles Sam Adkins fell 8-6.William Stanley, Logan's No. 4 singles player, won 8-3.Akers and Reed also won 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles match.Adkins and Tristan Burgess won 8-6 in the No. 2 doubles.The team of Stanley and Scotty Browning won 8-5 in the No. 3 doubles.Logan, coached by Justin Turner, is scheduled to return to the courts on Thursday at Charleston Catholic and on Saturday at Ravenswood. LHS hosts Huntington St. Joe on Monday. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner.