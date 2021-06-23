LOGAN — The Logan Little League will play host to this year’s 10-12-year-old District 2 Little League Tournament.
The double-elimination tourney is slated to run July 2-9 at Logan’s Paul Hale Field.
It’s the first time in two years an All-Star Little League will be held in District 2.
Last summer, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no all-star tourneys were played. Instead, the Logan Little League held a one month, condensed regular season and were the only Little League in District 2 to do so.
Only six teams are in this year’s 10-12 tourney, three of which are from Logan County.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on July 2 as Mullens takes on Madison at 6 p.m. The 8 p.m. nightcap has Man playing host Logan.
The Mullens/Madison winner advances to play Chapmanville on July 3 at 2 p.m.
Pineville takes on the Man/Logan winner on July 3 at 4 p.m.
Both Pineville and Chapmanville drew an opening round bye.
The winner’s bracket final is set for July 6 at 6 p.m.
The District 2 championship game is slated to be played on July 8 at 6 p.m. A second title game would be held on July 9 if necessary.
Loser’s bracket games are set to be played on July 5, July 6, and July 7.
Chapmanville is the host of this year’s District 2 8-10 tourney, which runs June 26-29.
Only five teams are in the field.
Logan plays Man on June 26 at 2 p.m. in the opener. Madison plays Pineville at 4 p.m.
Host Chapmanville received a first-round bye and squares off with the Logan/Man winner on June 27 at 4 p.m.
The District 2 final is set for June 28 at 6 p.m. The runner-up game is June 29 at 6 p.m.
Man is the host of this year’s District 2 Coach Pitch tourney in the 6-8-year-old age bracket. The tournament began on Friday and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, June 24.
Nine teams are in the tourney.