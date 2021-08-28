MAN – Gary Mullins and the Logan High School football team wasn't about to let deja vu happen all over again.
Seventeen years ago, Mullins made his Logan head coaching debut at Man as his Wildcats came up short in a nail-biting four-point loss against county rival Man.
It would be much different this time around.
In Mullins' second debut game on Friday night at Man, the Wildcats ended up prevailing 21-14 over the Hillbillies at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Mullins is putting on the head sets again this season as head coach after being away the last four years. He had previously led the Wildcats for 13 seasons from 2004-16, guiding Logan to five out of the school's six all-time playoff appearances and Logan's last winning season and playoff berth in 2013.
Since Mullins has been gone, the Wildcats have struggled to a combined 9-27 record the last four years under James Toth (2017) and Jimmy Sheppard (2018-20).
Wildcat faithful hope Friday night's win is a foreshadowing of good things to come as Logan avenged losses to Man the last two years to the tune of 44-6 and 62-8.
Mullins, now 42, is a bit more seasoned and grizzled as compared to his 2004 self. Back then, he was just 24-years-old, recently out of college and was one of the youngest head coaches in the state of West Virginia.
That night, he watched his team fumble the ball away inside the 10-yard line in the game's final minute in a 22-18 loss to Man.
He was happy things turned out differently this time around in his 2.0 reboot.
“We didn't close it out the way that we wanted to,” Mullins said. “But we are happy with the victory. We'll get back on the drawing board on Monday. We'll take the win but we've got a lot of work to do to get better. We'll enjoy it this weekend but we're going to start to work for the Sissonville game next week.”
Logan set the tone early with a pair of touchdown passes by senior quarterback Jordan Hayes.
On the first play from scrimmage, Hayes hit a streaking Carson Kirk down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown pass. After the Aiden Slack extra point kick Logan led 7-0 with 11:40 to go in the first quarter.
The Wildcats then struck again on their second drive as Hayes connected with Slack for an over-the-shoulder 35-yard touchdown pass down the sideline on a fourth-and-10 play. Slack's kick was good and Logan led 14-0 with 6:26 left in the opening quarter.
“We did some good things early,” Mullins said. “We just have to get on the drawing board and see what we've got to fix.”
Logan looked to punch in a third touchdown just before the half by QB Goldie, playing in place of Hayes, was sacked hard by Dusten Baisden and the ball was jarred loose and recovered by Brady Hall-Montgomery at the Man 10-yard line.
The Wildcats made it 21-0 with 11:42 in the third quarter as Logan's Bryce Davis scooped up a bad snap over Man QB Israel Canterbury's head and ran in for a 10-yard touchdown. The Slack PAT was good and Logan led 21-0.
The Billies, however, didn't quit.
Down by three scores after three quarters, Man was able to punch in a pair of late fourth quarter touchdowns.
With 2:07 left in the game, Canterbury ran in from 6 yards out. After the Jaxson Tipton point after kick, Man trailed 21-7.
Man then elected to try for the on-side kick and Man kicker Tipton was able to recover his own boot at midfield.
Six plays later, Man was in the end zone again as Canterbury found Jeremiah Harless in the end zone on a tipped pass for a 20-yard score with 56 seconds left in the game. The Tipton PAT was good and Man was down only 21-14.
The Billies tried another on-side kick but Logan's Goldie was able to fall on the pigskin at midfield.
Hayes then took three knees to run out the clock and preserve the win.
Hayes was 8 of 17 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns for the game. He also rushed seven times for 33 yards.
Goldie had 10 carries for 39 yards. Slack had three totes for 31 yards. Slack also had three catches for 41 yards.
Garrett Williamson had one grab for 44 yards. Brayden Chambers had one catch for 19 yards. Goldie snared two passes for five yards.
Chambers led the Logan defense with eight tackles. Goldie had seven stops and Landon Adkins had 6.5 tackles in his varsity debut.
Slack contributed six tackles, while Davis had five stops.
Williamson and Noah McNeely each had four tackles. Brennan Goff had 3.5 tackles, while Chance Maynard and Christian Goodman each had two stops. Caden Noe and Tristan Burgess each had a tackle.
Maynard added an interception.
Williamson had two pass breakups.
Man played the game without starting running back/wide receiver Justin Grimmett, who was ruled ineligible. Man also did not have the services of five other players, including three linemen, who reportedly were in COVID quarantine.
Logan, celebrating its 100th season of football, improved to 53-29-1 in its all-time series with Man which dates back to 1923.
With Week 1 canceled last season due to COVID-19 concerns, Logan played Man in a late season mid-week game in 2020. The rivals had played each other in the season opener every year since 1986 and have met every year since 1970.
Logan is scheduled to return to action next Friday night at home against Sissonville in its Cardinal Conference opener.
Man, led by Coach Harvey Arms, who is entering his 20th season at the helm, hosts Mount View in a battle of Class A squads next Friday night.
–
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule (1-0):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
–
2021 Man High School Football Schedule (0-1):
Aug. 27: Logan, L 14-21
Sept. 3: Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.