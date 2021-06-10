LOGAN – The Class AA No. 4-ranked Logan High School baseball team upped its record to 22-5 on the season with Wednesday's 5-3 win over Class AAA Cabell Midland in a tune-up game at Logan's Roger Gertz Field.
The Wildcats are preparing for this upcoming week's best-of-three regional series with Point Pleasant beginning on Monday.
Logan broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth then added another run in the fifth.
The Knights plated two runs in the seventh.
Logan outhit Cabell Midland 9-7.
Korbin Bostic led the way as he was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Dawson Maynard, Jake Ramey, Garrett Williamson, Konner Lowe, Aiden Slack, Carson Kirk and Jarron Glick added one hit each. The hits by Kirk, Glick, Ramey, Maynard and Slack were doubles.
Ramey had two RBIs for the game. Kirk and Glick also knocked in runs.
Joey Canterbury was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan. He went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout and five walks.
Jared Burnette then pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief and yielded two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Chad Burnette tossed the last scoreless inning.