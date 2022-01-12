LOGAN – Winfield has been on Logan's radar for quite some time now.
After falling to the Generals in last year's Class AAA regional co-final on their home floor, preventing the Wildcats from reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2012, Logan had a score to settle with Winfield.
That score was Tuesday night at Logan's Willie Akers Arena, in the clash of the unbeatens, as the Class AAA No. 1-ranked Logan toppled No. 4 Winfield, 62-58, a closely contested contest.
Logan, which had already knocked off previous No. 1 and defending state champion Shady Spring this season, notched another marquee win, improving to 7-0 overall on the season and 3-0 in Cardinal Conference action.
Winfield, which came to Logan last April and knocked off the Wildcats, 56-53, en route to a state tournament berth, dropped to 7-1.
The loss snapped Winfield's seven-game winning streak dating back to last year's Class AAA state semifinals when the Generals lost 68-51 to Shady Spring.
Aiden Slack led Logan's balanced scoring with 16 points. He hit a pair of 3s and sparked Logan in the fourth quarter, helping the Wildcats stave off the Generals.
Jaxon Cogar pitched in 15, Scotty Browning 14 and Garrett Williamson 10.
Josh Cook drilled five 3s – all in the first half – and finished with 19 points to lead Winfield.
Seth Shilot netted 15 and Elijah Crompton 14. Shilot also connected on a trio of treys.
As a team, Winfield canned 10 3-pointers on the night and outrebounded Logan 30-25.
Logan assistant coach Steve Browning, filling in for head coach Zach Green, who was ill, said the Wildcats did not play their best game but Winfield's tough play was a huge factor in that.
“They had a lot to do with that,” Browning said. “They came to play. We didn't guard enough defensively on the perimeter in the first half. Cook played really well. He's not a starter but he could be a starter for many teams and he can shoot it. We left them open for four or five uncontested 3s and they knocked them down.”
The game was in doubt until the very end.
Crompton's putback with eight seconds left pulled Winfield to within one possession, 61-58.
Williamson was then fouled with 7.4 ticks to go and was able to split from the foul line, putting the game out of reach.
Logan led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter after trailing 29-28 to the Generals at the half.
Slack helped spark the Wildcats, playing his best game of the season.
Leading by just three in the third, Slack hit a pair of free throws, later drilled a 3 and scored on a layup, putting Logan ahead 55-46 with 3:46 to go.
“He made some big shots, some big 3s and some big free throws,” Coach Browning said. “He made some good, hard drives to the rim. It was good to see him do that. We have four kids averaging double figures. If we can get Aiden Slack to contribute that's within his realm.”
Winfield coach Chris Stephens said his team didn't play its best.
“I told them at halftime that all the little plays would decide whether we would win or lose the game,” Stephens said. “We had way too many turnovers. We didn't handle the ball very well. We didn't execute everything but it was a great game and we were playing a great team. If you want to come in here and win you have to earn it. It's a good mid-season barometer to where we are at. Logan earned the victory tonight.”
Tuesday's game was the only scheduled meeting between the two Cardinal Conference rivals this season.
The Wildcats and Generals, however, could possibly meet again in the regional finals for the second straight year if either teams win its sectional and the other is the runner-up.
“It's possible but I think they are the best team in their sectional on that side,” Coach Browning said.
Logan made 24 of 47 of its field goals for 51%. Winfield was 21 of 52 from the floor for 40.4%, including 10 of 27 from 3-point land. The Wildcats made 11 of 18 from the free throw line to Winfield's 6 of 10.
Coach Browning said he's not sure about Coach Green's status. It's not COVID related, he said, but was feeling sick. Browning stepped in for Green last season for three games due to COVID contact tracing issues.
“He's sick right now,” he said. “He tested negative today (for COVID) but he didn't feel very well at all. I talked to him some and he was feeling pretty bad. Hopefully, he will get better. I did not sign up to do this. Two years ago, I coached against Chapmanville and last year we had the three games with Lincoln County, Nitro and Man that I stepped in for him.”
The Generals had a long layoff before Tuesday night's game. The last time Winfield played was 15 days ago in a 60-44 win at Lincoln on Dec. 28.
A game on Jan. 4 at Chapmanville was wiped out due to COVID issues within the CRHS program, and then a Jan. 7 home game with Ripley was postponed due to last week's snowstorm.
“It wasn't really rust with the long layoff,” Stephens said. “It was just I thought that we did not have enough quality practices leading up to it. We still have a long way to go. We have to get ready for Friday night.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to return to action on Friday night at Scott, beginning a four-game road stand. Winfield hosts Hurricane on Friday. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Logan 18 10 18 16 – 62: Slack 16, Cogar 15, Browning 14, Williamson 10, Tackett 7.
Winfield 11 18 14 15 – 58: Cook 19, Shilot 15, Crompton 14, Wall 4, Knight 3, Laughery 3.