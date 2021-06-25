CHARLESTON – Some things seem to go hand in hand.
In the summer months, it's baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet as the classic TV commercial goes.
Back in Logan, the Gertz family has been synonymous with the baseball program for many decades.
Over the years, the combination of Roger Gertz and son Kevin have led the Wildcats to much success over the years.
That success continued on Friday afternoon as Class AA No. 4-ranked and second-seeded Logan defeated Cardinal Conference rival Herbert Hoover, 5-4, in one of the two state semifinal games at Charleston's Appalachian Power Park.
The win puts Logan (28-6) into Saturday's 1 p.m. state championship game against North Marion (20-8) which beat top seed Independence, 7-2, in Friday morning's other state semifinal.
Logan, making its first trip to the state tournament in 12 years, will be looking to win its first state crown since 2008 and its seventh overall.
The win was sweet for fourth-year coach Kevin Gertz and his father, Roger, a current assistant coach and the former longtime head coach of the Wildcats, who led Logan to state championships in 1994, 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2008 and was an assistant back in 1984 in the Wildcats' other state title year.
After Logan's regional series win over Point Pleasant last week, Kevin Gertz had indicated that this could be the final year of coaching baseball at Logan for the both of them.
The younger Gertz, also the girls' basketball coach at Logan, has been with the Logan program as a player or coach for 34 years. Roger Gertz has been coaching baseball for more than 40 years in the Logan area.
“I'm proud of my kids,” Kevin Gertz said. “We are where we want to be. We're not satisfied with where we are. We came here to win a title but you can't win it unless you get there. And we got there.”
The Wildcats won it in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the seventh as sophomore first baseman Konner Lowe ripped a walk-off, RBI single to the opposite field in left with two runners on, breaking up a 4-4 tie.
“This is unreal,” Lowe said. “This is what we worked for all year. I felt it and a I knew when I connected and felt like I needed to take this one for the team. I just tried to hit it. I liked it so I swung. It was tense in the seventh inning and everyone was on their toes.”
Gertz was happy to get the win in such a tight game.
“It was huge,” he said. “Hats off to Hoover. They played great and pitched outstanding, and in my opinion, outplayed us here today. We swung it a little better. The thing that we pride ourselves on with this team is pitching and defense but we walked nine and hit one and that's 10 base runners and we made three errors. But we still found a way to win. That's huge.”
Logan led 4-3 going into the top of the seventh but Hoover was able to tie it up as Nick Grayam drew a bases loaded walk off LHS relief pitcher Tyler Fenwick to force in a run.
With the bases jammed, the Huskies looked to break the game wide open but Landon Bounds' deep fly ball to center field was tracked down and caught by a hustling Aiden Slack, Logan's center fielder. Had the ball hit the grass and bounced, all three runners might have scored.
Early on, the Huskies led 3-2 after two innings and the game settled down.
Logan grabbed the lead, 4-3, in the bottom of the fifth with Slack's two-run bloop single to the opposite field in right. Runners Garrett Williamson and Fenwick hesitated, not sure it would drop or not. By the time they crossed the plate they both were only about five feet from each other.
Gertz, also Logan's third base coach, said that was his fault.
“On most fly balls you tag. The infield was up, though, and you don't tag on a flare,” Gertz said. “I looked up and Fenny was about eight feel behind Garrett. If it was a throw on line I think they could have got a double play out of it. They could have tagged both of them bam bam.”
The unsung hero of the game was Logan relief pitcher Chad Burnette, who entered the game in the second after starter Jarron Glick was pulled. Burnette would go four innings and allow no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Burnette came on with two on and none out in the top of the second with Hoover leading 2-1.
Cole Clendenin then laid down a squeeze bunt, but Burnette fielded it and fired home to get out a sliding Andrew Canterbury. The Huskies would later score in the frame as Will Bright drew a bases loaded walk to make it 3-1.
Gertz said Burnette's pitching was one of the reasons the Wildcats were able to pull it off.
“He was un-Godly,” Gertz said. “He's very small in stature and his has a twin brother Jared who throws just like him. Chad is the reason we won today's game. He came in and they squeeze right off the bat. He came right back and bam, he throws them out at the plate. I told him when he got out there that the guy on third was going to try to score and not to worry about it. I said, 'Let's not give up more than one.' And we didn't. He just kept mowing and mowing and mowing. It being so hot and with him being 150 pounds he just ran out of gas.”
Logan trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the second as Lowe doubled and later scored on an RBI single to left center by Ryan Roberts.
Herbert Hoover scored two runs in the top of the first without the aid of a hit as Bright walked and later scored on a wild pitch and Dylan Livingston walked and later came around on a Logan error.
The Wildcats cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning, scoring a run off Hoover starter Ryan Beasley, with Williamson's RBI single.
Burnette was credited with the win for Logan, while relief pitcher Matthew Toops took the loss.
Beasley started, going 4 1/3 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters.
Glick lasted just one inning for Logan in a starting roll, yielding three runs on no hits with three walks, a hit batter and no strikeouts.
Maynard also pitched in relief for Logan.
Williamson was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Logan. Lowe was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and the game-winning hit.
Korbin Bostic, Jake Ramey, Fenwick, Slack, Roberts and Carson Kirk all had hits in Logan's 10-hit attack.
Hoover had just three hits in the game, singles by Austin Hanson, Toops and Jack Copenhaver.
The Huskies lost for the third time this season to Logan.
“It doesn't really matter what happens out there on the field it's what the final score is,” Hoover coach JR Oliver said. “Their last hit hit the ground and ours didn't. That's basically all there was to it. That's baseball. These kids are tough kids and the gutted it out.”
Herbert Hoover's softball team had won the Class AA state championship earlier in the week, its fourth straight, and the Huskies were able to also have a successful year on the baseball diamond. This year marked the fifth anniversary of the devastating floods in the Herbert Hoover area.
“I couldn't be more proud of them – to go through all that they have been through in their high school careers and that's way more than a normal high school kid has to deal with,” Oliver said. “This is a special group of kids and I love every one of them. We're going to miss them and we're going to miss these guys next year.”
Gertz said his young team has been good all year.
Many of Logan's younger players were members of Logan's 11-12-year-old State Little League championship team from four years ago.
“I'm proud of these guys,” Gertz said. “They've not played in this (the state tournament). Most of these guys won a Little League state title four years ago. I said, 'Boys, this is not Little League. You've got a lot of talent but everyone is gunning for you. I don't know mentally if you are there.' This is will help get us there. I brag on our kids forever. I love them and wouldn't trade them for the world. We start six sophomores but we played like sophomores today in the field. But we live to play another day and tomorrow we play for a Double-A state title and that's all that we came here for.”
Logan's hot streak continued against the Huskies.
Since a somewhat slow start to the spring campaign, the Wildcats are now 21-2 over their last 23 games.
“It means a lot to us and the fans,” Lowe said, to make it to the finals. “Everybody was out here supporting us.”