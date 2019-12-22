PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pikeville managed to hold David Early under 25 points but still couldn’t get past the Logan Wildcats in the Smokey Mountain Shootout on Saturday.
The Wildcats (3-2) defeated the Panthers (4-4) 61-51 behind 12 points by Early and 13 behind Logan’s leading scorer, Mitchell Hainer.
Pikeville was led by Laithan Hall’s 15 points but was outscored in the first quarter and was unable to make up the deficit.
Logan will play against Woodrow Wilson at the New River Community and Technical College Invitational in Beckley on Friday at 7 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 64, CAMPBELL COUNTY 56: Cody Maynard scored 20 points to help the Bulldogs (5-3) to a win over the Camels (5-4) in the Derby Classic semifinals.
Tyler Maynards scored 19 points. Campbell County was led by Dane Hegyi with 21 points. Jordan Gross scored 11 points and snatched 14 rebounds.
Girls
HUNTINGTON 73, UNIVERSITY 65: Double-doubles by Alezha Turner and Madison Slash propelled the Huntington girls basketball team to its sixth straight victory on Saturday at the Highlanders’ Lucas-Archer Gym Complex.
Huntington (6-1) had 11 rebounds by Slash and 10 by Turner plus nine from Ravyn Goodson despite a bad ankle that head coach Lonnie Lucas said he thought might keep her out of the game.
Turner led all scorers with 27 points, just edging Mallory Napolillo’s 26 to lead University (5-2).
Slash scored 17 while Katie Swann added 17 to the winning effort for the Highlanders who do not play again until Jan. 8 when it hosts Parkersburg.
UNIVERSITY 10 22 19 14 — 65: Sharky 7, Dean 9, Gibson 6, Boggs 8, Coen 7, Mallory Napolillo 26.
HUNTINGTON 16 18 16 23 — 73: Swann 17, Jackson 7, Turner 27, Slash 19, Goodson 3.
SPRING VALLEY 51, BLOOM CARROLL 42: Spring Valley concluded a three-game trip at the Mount Vernon University Classic on Saturday with a win over the Bulldogs.
Spring Valley (4-2) had 19 points and four steals by Brea Saunders plus seven points and nine rebounds from Caroline Asbury in the win.
Saunders’ performance on Saturday followed a 25-point game on Friday in a 65-56 win over Mansfield Senior. She scored 13 points in Spring Valley’s only loss on the trip, a 49-38 loss to Columbus Bishop Hartley.
Spring Valley will play again on Jan. 4 at home against St. Albans, coached by former Marshall University star Shayna Gore.
BLOOM CARROLL 9 6 13 14 — 42: Shaw 1, Bradbury 12, Powers 6, Hardacre 2, Bryant 2, Mason 15, Pittman 4.
SPRING VALLEY 10 17 11 13 — 51: Christopher 6, Saunders 19, Bailey 11, Meredith 7, Edwards 1, C. Asbury 7.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 61, RIVERDALE 54: The Fighting Irish landed three players on the Arby’s Holiday Classic at Tennessee High School and won the championship despite 30 points from the Warriors Alasia Hayes, a Notre Dame-commit.
Bailee Adkins, Grace Hutson and Hannah Roberts earned all-tournament honors with Roberts winning Most Valuable Player. Adkins’ 17 points paced St. Joe (8-0).
RIVERDALE, TN 16 12 12 14 — 54: Hayes 30, Goff 12, Prather 2, Worley 10.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 24 12 14 11: Adkins 17, Hickman 9, Ab. Lee 11, Gray 14, Roberts 10.