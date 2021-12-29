The Logan High School boys’ basketball team remains as the No. 1-ranked team in the state in this week’s Class AAA Coaches Poll.
The Wildcats received all 10 votes for first place.
Man is second in Class A, while Chapmanville Regional is ranked fourth in the state in Class AA.
Logan is 3-0 and took over the top spot in last week’s poll after knocking off previously top-ranked Shady Spring, 57-49, on Dec. 18 in the King Coal Classic at Logan.
The Wildcats are scheduled to return to action with a New Year’s Eve matinee against Class AAAA No. 9-ranked Capital at 1 p.m. Logan then hosts Wayne on Jan. 4 and travels to Chapmanville on Jan. 7.
Man has a 3-1 mark and were slated to play at Sherman on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The Hillbillies then play at Mingo Central on Dec. 30 and travel to Tolsia on Jan. 3. Man takes on Richwood on Jan. 5 in the Beckley tourney before returning home on Jan. 7 against Van.
The Tigers are set to play this week in the King of the Smokies Tournament, Dec. 28-30 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. CRHS then hosts Winfield on Jan. 4.
Fairmont Senior is second, Shady Spring third, Winfield fourth and Wheeling Central fifth in this week’s 3A poll. Nitro is sixth, Clarksburg Notre Dame seventh, Herbert Hoover eighth and East Fairmont and Grafton are tied for ninth.
Poca is first in this week’s Class AA poll as the Dots received nine out of the 11 first-place votes.
Bluefield is second, St. Marys third and Williamstown fifth.
Charleston Catholic is sixth, Ravenswood seventh, South Harrison eighth and Magnolia ninth. Mingo Central and Wyoming East are tied for 10th.
Greater Beckley Christian is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, receiving 13 votes for first place.
James Monroe is third, Tug Valley fourth, Greenbrier West fifth, Webster County sixth, Tygarts Valley seventh, Huntington St. Joe eighth, Cameron ninth and Tucker County 10th.
Morgantown is on top this week in the Class AAAA boys’ poll as the Mohigans grabbed 12 first-place votes.
George Washington is second, Parkersburg South third, Martinsburg fourth and Jefferson fifth. University is sixth, South Charleston seventh, Beckley Woodrow Wilson eighth, Capital ninth and Cabell Midland 10th.
