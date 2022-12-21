Logan versus Tug Valley and Mingo Central Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 23 Buy Now Logan’s Scotty Browning (2) leads a fast break. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s Julius (1) Clancy running the floor against Tug Valley defenders Photos by Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s McCormick Ilderton (20) shoots a layup. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s Jarron Glick (5) leans in with a baseline shot in fourth quarter action. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Scotty Browning launches a pull-up jump shot in the fourth quarter. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan’s Garrett Wiliamson (11) flies to the basket for a first quarter layup. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now The Wildcats Julius Clancy (1) looks to make an outlet pass. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Scotty Browning pulls up for a baseline jumper against Mingo Central's Kendan Trent (24) and Matthew Hatfield (3). Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Derrick Browning (10) looks to pass while guarded by Mingo's Jake Cline (12). Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Julius Clancy (1) gets in the passing lane between Mingo's Jake Cline (12) and Mathew Hatfield (3). Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now McCormick Ilderton (20) looks for an open man. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Jarron Glick (5) pulls up for a shot in the lane vs the Miners Caden Porter (10). Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Scotty Browning (2) shoots a fadeaway jumper. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Scotty Browning hits a layup for Logan. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Ivan Miller (21) chases a loose ball over the baseline while guarded by Chris Ross (2). Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Matthew Hatfield brings the ball up the floor for the Miners while closely guarded by Garrett Williamson in third quarter action. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Kendan Trent (24) tries a scoop shot while driving between Jarron Glick and Julius Clancy. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Jake Cline (12)pushes up a one-handed shot in the lane. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo's Ethan Thomason drives the lane against Logan's McCormick Ilderton and Garrett Williamson. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins talks with an official. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Scotty Browning (2) drives along the baseline. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Garrett Williamson (11) guards Jake Cline (12) along the perimeter. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Buy Now Scotty Browning (2) goes in for a fourth quarter layup as Matthew Hatfield (3) defends. Boothe Davis for the Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Logan Wildcats defeated the Tug Valley Panthers on Dec. 13 by a score of 84-75. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView