Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
alexis adkins signs pic.jpg

Logan High School volleyball’s Alexis Adkins signed a national letter of intent on Thursday to play for Bluefield State. {span}Pictured from right sitting, Charlotte Adkins (grandmother), Bobbie Jo Adkins (mother), Alexis Adkins, Chris Flanagan (dad), Carla Dotson (step mom) and Caden Dotson (step brother). Standing, from right, Sammi Jo Duffey and Alice Hensley, coaches. {/span}

 Submitted photo

Recommended for you