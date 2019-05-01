LOGAN - The Logan High School baseball team made it a season series sweep over the county rival Man Hillbillies with Monday night's 10-0 win at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan (12-9) had won earlier in the season at Man, 17-1. It was also Senior Night at Logan. Man dropped to 11-7-1 with the loss.
"We played pretty well," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "We were proud to play a complete game on Senior Night."
Braydon McClung and Lane Harmon combined to toss the shutout win on the mound for the Wildcats. McClung started and was credited with the win, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing no runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Harmon then got the final two outs in the top of the sixth as the game was stopped due to the mercy rule.
Tyler Lafferty was the starting and losing pitcher for the Hillbillies. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings and yielded five runs (four earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Ryan Cozart and freshman Caleb Blevins pitched in relief. Cozart fanned two in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Logan scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Logan outhit Man 11-5.
Korbin Bostic, Dawson Beckett and Connor McGrew had two hits each for Logan. McClung, Harmon, Peyton Branham, Trent Orso and Gunner Conn had one hit apiece.
Branham also had two RBIs. McClung, Beckett, McGrew, Harmon and freshman Kolton Goldie also drove in runs.
Freshman Preston Blankenship and Dylan McCormick were each 2-for-3 at the plate for the Billies. Jacob Frazier also had a hit.
Logan was scheduled to play at Chapmanville on Tuesday night. The regular season finale is a home game with Poca on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Man was slated to travel to Tug Valley on Tuesday. The Billies host Wayne on Wednesday, host Sherman on Thursday and travel to Belfry, Kentucky on Friday evening.
The Class AA sectional tournament is set to get under way on May 6.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.