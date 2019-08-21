LOGAN - The Logan High School football team opened up the preseason on Friday night with a 22-8 win over Lincoln County at Logan's Willis-Nesbit Stadium.
The Logan JV team also had a short scrimmage with the Panthers and game out on top 8-6.
The Man High School football team scrimmaged on Friday at Class AAA George Washington while the Chapmanville Tigers had a preseason game against Scott on Saturday at home.
In the Logan scrimmage, starting quarterback Jordan Hayes was 8 of 13 passing for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Freshman QB Aiden Slack also saw action and was 3 of 7 passing for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Third-stringer Braydon McClung was 3 of 4 passing for 92 yards and one score.
Freshman wide receiver Dawson Maynard had a big night as he caught three passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Corey Townsend, Logan's top returning wide receiver, reeled in four passes for 145 yards.
Korbin Bostic had two catches for 25 yards, while Cameron Hensley had one catch seven yards and Brayden Chambers had one grab for 24 yards. Newcomer Isaiah Hill had one catch for 50 yards. Kolton Goldie had a grab for two yards.
Slack added an 18-yard touchdown catch.
Logan's ground game was limited to 69 yards on 20 carries.
Bostic had one rushing TD, while Noah McNeely scored on a two-point conversion.
Slack was 2 for 2 in PAT kicks.
On defense, Slack led the way with five tackles. Sheldon Stone had four stops, while Hunter Mileto, Connor McGrew, Dylan Adkins, Caden Dotson and Chance Maynard had three tackles apiece.
Dakota Abbott, Goldie, Brayden Chambers, Kaleb Williamson, McNeely and Paul Nelson all had two tackles. McClung, Caleb Tiller, Conner Mullins, Brennan Goff, Cameron Allred, Maynard and Hunter Meade all had one tackle.
Hensley had one interception.
Logan is set to close out the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Cardinal Conference Gridorama at the Scott High School football field in Madison. LHS is set to play the host Skyhawks at 9 a.m.
Chapmanville plays Herbert Hoover at 1:30 p.m. in Game 4 of the five-game Gridorama.
Man finishes its preseason on Saturday at Oak Hill.
CRHS is slated to open the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 29, vs. Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Logan opens at Man on Friday, Aug. 30, also in a 7:30 kick.
