The Logan High School baseball team is off to a good start to the 2019 season.
That was reflective in this week's Class AA MetroNews Power Rankings which put the Wildcats (5-2) at seventh in the state.
Logan had won two straight games over Liberty Raleigh (7-0) and Man (17-1) going into Monday's game at Lincoln County.
The Cats played at Poca on Tuesday and host Herbert Hoover on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Nitro on Friday at 7.
The Wildcats were one of five Cardinal Conference teams in the top 10. Scott (10-1), projected as the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 front-runner and led by WVU recruit Carter Lyles, is ranked third in the state. Winfield (8-2) is fourth, Poca (7-1) fifth and Nitro (6-2) ninth.
Bridgeport (1-0), the five-time defending Class AA state champions, is ranked No. 1 in the state unsurprisingly. Frankfort (6-1) is second, Point Pleasant (7-1) sixth, Elkins (7-3) eighth and James Monroe (5-3) 10th.
Chapmanville (6-4) also received votes, along with Philip Barbour, Weir and Nicholas County.
Bridgeport received all 10 first place votes. Later in the season on April 19, the Indians play at Chapmanville and at Logan on the same day.
In this week's Class AAA power rankings, Hurricane (9-1) is ranked No. 1. The Skins are followed by St. Albans (8-1), Jefferson (9-1), Capital (8-2) and Morgantown (6-2) in the top side. Hedgesville (8-2) is sixth, Martinsburg (8-4) seventh, Wheeling Park (5-3) eighth, Spring Valley (5-4) ninth and Huntington (6-3) 10th.
Moorefield (4-4) heads this week's Class A poll. The Yellow Jackets are followed by Wheeling Central (2-1), Charleston Catholic (5-3), Williamstown (5-2) and Clarksburg Notre Dame (4-3) in the top five. St. Marys (9-1), Greater Beckley Christian (6-5), Wahama (5-1), Huntington St. Joe (5-3) and Ritchie County (6-1) round out the next five.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.