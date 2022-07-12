Logan wins 11-12 District 2 tourney; Chapmanville also advances to states By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com jmccormick Author email Jul 12, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. The Logan Little League 11-12 All-Stars claimed the West Virginia District 2 Championship on Monday, July 4, with a 3-2 win over Chapmanville. Facebook photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan Little League went 3-0 in the West Virginia District 2 Major Division Tournament and clinched their spot in the State Tournament in Martinsburg on Friday.Logan defeated Sandy River Little League in game one, topped Man Little League in game two, and then won a 3-2 pitcher’s duel against Chapmanville Little League to win the championship.Chapmanville also clinched their spot in the state tournament as they bounced back and defeated Mullins 11-1 to claim the runner-up finish.Chapmanville will open up state tourney play against powerful Bridgeport at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, while Logan will open tournament play against host Martinsburg at 5:30 p.m.NOTE: All Logan county Little League coaches are asked to please submit game scores, stats and photos to jmccormick@hdmediallc.com. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jmccormick Author email Follow jmccormick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView