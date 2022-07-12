Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Logan Little League 11-12 All-Stars claimed the West Virginia District 2 Championship on Monday, July 4, with a 3-2 win over Chapmanville.

 Facebook photo

Logan Little League went 3-0 in the West Virginia District 2 Major Division Tournament and clinched their spot in the State Tournament in Martinsburg on Friday.

Logan defeated Sandy River Little League in game one, topped Man Little League in game two, and then won a 3-2 pitcher’s duel against Chapmanville Little League to win the championship.

Chapmanville also clinched their spot in the state tournament as they bounced back and defeated Mullins 11-1 to claim the runner-up finish.

Chapmanville will open up state tourney play against powerful Bridgeport at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, while Logan will open tournament play against host Martinsburg at 5:30 p.m.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

