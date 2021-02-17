The Logan High School wrestling team is back on the mats.
After a delay to the season due to COVID-19 concerns which affected all of the winter sports, the senior-laden Wildcats are hoping to get things started soon.
Logan, coached by Jimmy Sheppard, is scheduled to open the season at March 3 at Man as the Wildcats are set to grapple with the Hillbillies and their other county rival Chapmanville.
Logan has some veteran talent back from last year’s squad including a pair of state tournament qualifiers from last year in seniors Makiah Adams and Justin Collins.
Adams went 49-7 last season and holds an 82-34 career record, while Collins was 36-17 last year in his sophomore season. He is 83-44 overall in his prep career.
Also back for Logan is senior David Trammell, who sported a 32-9 record last season. He is 76-33 in his high school wrestling career.
Seniors Paul Fields, Tyson Epperhart and Anthony Smithwick are also returning for the Wildcats.
Fields was 29-21 last season and 64-55 overall in his career. Epperhart went 21-19 last season and is 52-47 overall. Smithwick had a 20-22 record last year and holds an overall mark of 40-44.
Justin Sloan, another senior, is back after a 6-10 record last season.
Noah McNeely, a junior, returns after sitting out last season. He had a 13-7 record as a freshman.
Sophomores Jayden Gore and Malicah Campbell will be making their high school wrestling debuts this season. Campbell last saw competitive action as a sixth-grader where he held a 24-4 record with the Logan Middle School Timberwolves.
Two female wrestlers — juniors Rikki Trammell and Shyann Enlvans — are also out for the team this season. Trammell is David Trammell’s sister. Both will be competing in the girls’ state tournament.
Corey Townsend, a LHS basketball player, will also be seeing time with the LHS wrestling team, Coach Sheppard said.
Logan has eight scheduled events leading up to the Class AA regionals, which are set for April 9-10 at Winfield. The state tournament at Huntington will then follow.
The Wildcats will be seeing a lot of Chapmanville and Man this season.
In addition to the opener, Logan is set to wrestling against Chapmanville and Mingo Central on March 27 at MCHS. Then on March 30, LHS is set to face off with Man and Chapmanville, along with Poca on March 30 at home. Later on April 2, Logan is set to square off with CRHS and Man again at Chapmanville.
2021 Logan High School
Wrestling Schedule:
March 3: at Man (vs. Man, Chapmanville)
March 9: Poca, Mingo Central
March 20: Nitro, Pikeview, Lewis County
March 24: at Shady Spring (vs. Shady, Nitro, Buffalo)
March 27: at Mingo Central (vs. Mingo, Chapmanville)
March 30: Man, Chapmanville, Poca
April 2: at Chapmanville (vs. Chapmanville. Man)
April 6: at Buffalo
April 9-10: Regionals at Winfield