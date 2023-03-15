Logan youth wrestlers

(From left to right): Logan area youth wrestlers Owen Carter (fifth place, 4U 40lb weight class), Braylon Dotson (sixth place, 10U 55lb weight class), Celia Willis (2nd All-Girls 12U 63-75lb weight class), Easton Spaulding (third place, 10U 125lb weight class), Shelby Rife (fourth place, All-Girls 10U 80lb weight class), Trenton Hutchinson (seventh place, 8U HWT) and Tucker Frye (fourth place 4U, 40lb weight class) pose for a picture. They attended the West Virginia Youth Wrestling Association State Championship on February 25 and 26 in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, and their achievements there are listed after their names. Two kids from Logan and four from Chapmanville placed out of about 1400 kids total from the whole state of West Virginia.
(From left to right): Logan area youth wrestlers Owen Carter (fifth place, 4U 40lb weight class), Braylon Dotson (sixth place, 10U 55lb weight class), Celia Willis (2nd All-Girls 12U 63-75lb weight class), Easton Spaulding (third place, 10U 125lb weight class), Shelby Rife (fourth place, All-Girls 10U 80lb weight class), Trenton Hutchinson (seventh place, 8U HWT) and Tucker Frye (fourth place 4U, 40lb weight class) pose for a picture. They attended the West Virginia Youth Wrestling Association State Championship on February 25 and 26 in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, and their achievements there are listed after their names. Two kids from Logan and four from Chapmanville placed out of about 1400 kids total from the whole state of West Virginia.