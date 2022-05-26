Pitcher Ryan Roberts brought the energy, giving Logan new life in its regional baseball series.
Roberts worked4 2/3 strong innings, not allowing a hit until the fourth, and Jared Burnette went 3 for 4 with two RBIs Wednesday as the Wildcats dropped Sissonville 10-2 to even their Class AA Region 4 series at one game apiece.
The third and decisive game is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Logan, with the winner advancing to the June 2-4 state tournament at Appalachian Power Park.
Roberts, a left-hander, also picked off a pair of runners at first base and made a diving grab of a foul pop for another out. He allowed just two hits, striking out seven and walking two. Chad Burnette and Garrett Williamson finished up the game in relief for the defending state champion Wildcats.
“Ain’t a lot of people know about him,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said of Roberts, “but we do. He’s been more of a closer. He’s got two, three starts here the last few weeks and he’s really throwing the ball well. Probably right now, he’s throwing the ball a lot harder than anybody we’ve got. He’s really coming on.
“He did what we needed him to do, and that’s to get us to tomorrow. That was our only goal.”
The Wildcats backed Roberts with a 13-hit attack against four Indians pitchers, led by Jared Burnette, Dawson Maynard (3 for 3, RBI), Aiden Slack (2 for 3) and Carson Kirk (2 for 3, 2 RBIs).
Logan led 2-0 after three innings on a two-run single by Kirk as Roberts didn’t allow a hit the first time through the Sissonville order.
The Wildcats (23-8) tacked on a run in the fourth on a infield error by the Indians to make it 3-0, then broke it open with a six-spot in the top of the fifth.
Logan opened the fifth with six straight singles as it made good use of the bunting game.
Slack, trying to sacrifice the first two runners to second and third, dropped down such a good bunt that he also reached, loading the bases. Roberts followed with a suicide squeeze bunt to score a run, and he also reached when Sissonville failed to cover first base.
Jared Burnette followed with a two-run single to make it 6-1. Another run crossed on an infield error and Maynard tacked on an RBI hit and it was 8-1. Williamson’s sacrifice fly added another tally to end the uprising. The inning closed with right fielder Luke Jordan throwing out a runner at home.
Sissonville ended up with three errors and missed some chances to make other plays.
“That was not us,” said Sissonville coach Chad Carpenter. “The thing is, the mindset wasn’t very good when I got here today. I don’t know if they felt the pressure or what it was, but the mindset just wasn’t good. We took care of that out there [in a postgame talk] and we’ll have a great mindset tomorrow and roll out the ball and see what happens.”
Sissonville (23-9) also cut down a potential Wildcat run in the second when Eli Simonton threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning. Simonton later brought in his team’s first run with an RBI single in the fourth to make it 3-1.
The Indians got one more in the seventh when Brayden Perdue doubled and eventually scored on Isaiah Ramsey’s bases-loaded walk.
In the opening game of the series on Tuesday, Sissonville edged the Wildcats 3-2 despite getting just one hit.
“It is possible,” Carpenter said of going back to Logan and getting another win. “They’re a quality ball team and well coached. We had to have some things go our way [Tuesday] and they’ll have to have some things go their way tomorrow. That’s why you play.”
Gertz felt confident in his team’s ability to keep it going.
“We didn’t play real well [Tuesday],” he said, “but we didn’t play bad, and I tried to explain that to them. We only lost by one run.
“We did the same thing last year, losing the first game of the regionals and went out and smoked them two in a row. It ain’t over, but we got back home and that’s why you play for home-field advantage. Hopefully, we play another good game like this.”