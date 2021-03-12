LOGAN – Last year was a difficult season for every high school football team in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations caused by the color-coded map.
Logan only got six games in and played three teams – Richwood, Tug Valley and James Monroe – that were not even on the regular schedule.
This fall hopes to be different with a full slate of 10 games.
Logan's 2021 football schedule is already set.
The season opener is Aug. 27 at Man. Last year, Since Week 1 of the season was canceled, Logan hosted the Hillbillies during a mid-week game and lost 44-6 late in the season.
“That's my favorite place to play,” said new Logan coach Gary Mullins said of Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field. “The fans are right on top of you and it's the first game of the season.”
In Week 2, Logan hosts Sissonville on Sept. 3 in the Cardinal Conference opener.
On Sept. 10, Logan goes to Wayne, followed by a Sept. 17 non-conference game at new foe Liberty-Raleigh in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Then on Sept. 24, the Cats host Winfield, before heading to Nitro on Oct. 1.
On Oct. 8, Logan is set to host Scott before going to Poca on Oct. 15. The next week on Oct. 22, Logan hosts county rival Chapmanville. LHS then observes its bye week on Oct. 29 and closes out the regular season on Nov. 5 at Herbert Hoover.
The Wildcats have two preseason scrimmages set. Last year, no team in the state was allowed to scrimmage due to the delay of the season.
Logan is set to host Clay County and Tug Valley in its two preseason match ups.
The Wildcats are coming off last year's 2-4 season under former coach Jimmy Sheppard.
It was a crazy season for all teams across the state.
Logan played three games during a seven-day span, falling 39-28 at Richwood, losing to Man at home and then beating Nitro 22-14.
“They were having to play multiple games in a week,” Mullins said. “Football is not set up that way to play two or three games in seven days. NFL players go crazy if they have to play on a Thursday night and we were asking high school kids to play three games in a week."
With the delayed baseball season going deep into June this year's three-week summer practice period will likely be in July this year. Then that will bleed over into the start of regular practices which get under way in early August.
“I think they are going to move it to July,” Mullins said. “That's because baseball season will go well into June now. That's fine because I have great relationships with (Logan baseball) Coach (Kevin) Gertz and (Logan basketball) Coach (Zach) Green. We'll work together. That's the only way that we can win here in football is if we have all the athletes in the building. It's hard to win football games when you only have 25 or 30 guys.”