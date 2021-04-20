Logan High School’s Makiah Adams brings a 30-3 season record into this week’s Class AA/A state wrestling tournament, which is scheduled to run April 21-22 at Huntington’s Big Sandy Arena.
Adams, a 145-pounder, took third recently in his weight class in the regional meet.
His only loss was to Point Pleasant’s Derrick Raike, a two-time state champion.
Adams has a 112-37 career record at Logan. He was 45-7 last year in the 160-pound weight class and was second in the regionals. Adams went 1-2 last year at the state tournament.
Three other Logan County wrestlers have also qualified for the state meet, including: Chapmanville Regional High School’s Jaxson Turner (220 pounds) and Lance Scott (152); and Man High School’s Jim Greene (138).
Scott, Turner and Green were all fourth place in the regionals in their respective weight classes.
The top four in each weight class qualified for the state meet.