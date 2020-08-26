LOGAN — In the late 1990s the University of Kentucky’s pass-happy offense under former coach Hal Mumme was called the “Air Raid.”
With quarterback Tim Couch, the Wildcats tossed the ball all over the field and put up big numbers.
Logan High School’s football team this fall hopes to do the same out of the spread this fall, its own Air Raid offense, if you will.
The Wildcats will likely deploy four wide receiver sets or even five in an empty backfield.
Logan’s youthful offense took shape in the second half of last season and began to click.
“We will stay in the spread formation most of the time,” Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. “A lot of the times we won’t have anybody in the backfield over than the quarterback.”
To run the spread, Logan has quarterback Jordan Hayes.
Hayes, a junior, completed 147 of 245 passes (60 percent) last season for 2,090 yards with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Hayes, a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection returns for Logan this season and looks to have another successful grid campaign.
Hayes, however, is coming off of an arm injury and is expected to miss the first couple of games of the 2020 season.
“He’s not being cleared to play the first couple of weeks,” Sheppard said. “He had surgery on his arm. He will be out up until about Week 3. He had a great season last year and I’m hoping that he can build off of that. He got a lot better as the season progressed. He moves pretty good. He got a lot better at it especially as the season went on.”
Kolton Goldie will likely be Hayes’ replacement for the first few weeks of the season.
“In the off-season we had some question marks at quarterback knowing Jordan was going to be out a couple of games,” Sheppard said. “So we tried some different people. We knew that Aiden Slack can play quarterback. Corey Townsend has played some at quarterback. But to be honest, we didn’t want to move any of those guys from wide receiver to quarterback. You can’t throw the ball to yourself. So we tried some of the guys and Kolton seemed like the obvious choice because of his work ethic and his ability to run with the ball. In our scheme the quarterback has to be able to run. Both Aiden and Corey are both capable, too, to move from wide receiver to quarterback if we absolutely have to.”
Logan has a deep corps of talented receivers.
All of Logan’s top targets are back this fall.
Wide receivers Corey Townsend, Dawson Maynard and Cameron Hensley all are back.
Townsend, a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick last year by the coaches, was Logan’s top receiver as he surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau. He closed out with 57 catches for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns in the Wildcats’ often pass-happy scheme. He’s a senior this year.
Hensley snared another nine passes for 226 yards and a touchdown.
Also coming back is sophomore wide receiver Aiden Slack, a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick from a year ago.
Slack saw action at wide receiver, running back and quarterback in 2019. He reeled in 47 passes for 790 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“All of our receivers are really fast and good route runners,” Sheppard said. “They all have good hands too. They are really smart players. We definitely think we have a good group with Slack and Corey leading the way. They both were All-State Honorable Mention last year. We also have Dawson Maynard back. He’s going to play some at running back. We also have Cameron Hensley and he might play some at running back for us as well. He’s big and strong.”
Newcomer Carson Kirk will add depth to the Logan receiving corps.
“Adding Carson Kirk is going to be big,” Sheppard said. “He worked hard in the three-week period and he’s working hard every single day. We think that he’s going to be a huge contributor to our team on both sides of the ball.”
At running back, Logan returns Goldie, who will play there when not under center. He rushed for 78 yards and a TD last season.
Slack also saw time in the backfield last season with 49 rushes for 240 yards and two scores.
Dawson Maynard, who also plays wide receiver, ran 16 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns last year.
If Logan wants to go to a bigger package in the backfield the Cats will probably turn to Caden Dotson, Noah McNeely or Brayden Chambers.
“He’s a bigger, stronger back,” Sheppard said of Dotson. “He’s a fullback type. Noah will play mostly defense for us but when we go to a more heavy set when we are not in the spread we can put him in the backfield. He got some carries for us last year. Brayden is a sophomore and did a good job on the JV last year and we’ll take a look at him at running back this year.”
Logan’s season opener is set for September 18 at home against Poca. The first three scheduled games were canceled due to virus concerns.