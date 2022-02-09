LOGAN — Logan High School’s Jackson Akers will be playing tennis at the next level.
Akers, Logan’s No. 1 seed in singles, signed recently to play collegiately at Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pa.
“I am really excited to have this opportunity to play tennis at the collegiate level,” Akers said. “Washington and Jefferson College has offered me a great opportunity, both academically and athletically. I am looking forward to playing for Coach Foster and being a part of the team.”
Logan 13th-year tennis coach Justin Turner said he’s happy that Akers has the opportunity to play in college and to get an education.
“Jackson is the 9th player in the last 13 years that we have had sign to play at the next level and receive scholarship dollars to advance their education,” Turner said. “Before this, there have been multiple others who have played at the collegiate level as well. The point is there are opportunities in tennis to advance and receive scholarships.”
Turner said Akers has improved steadily in his years at Logan.
“Jackson has progressed his game tremendously since he started in middle school,” Turner said. “Playing year round, multiple tournaments, and simply putting in the time to be the best he can be. Not only is Jackson a great tennis player he also excels off the court in academics and community involvement. He is a true example of what colleges are recruiting. I am very proud of the young man Jackson has become and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him not only in tennis but with life in general. This is what coaching is about, not just the now but the future of our athletes.”
In addition to signing to play tennis for Washington and Jefferson College, Jackson received the school’s Thrive Scholarship and will join the Washington Fellows Program, an honor reserved to top tier scholars.
Washington and Jefferson College is a Division III school and is a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
The team is coached by Megan Foster.
