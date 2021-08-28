Stevie Browning is getting another shot at the pros.
Browning, a Logan High School graduate and former player for the Wildcats and Marshall University, has signed a contract to play professional basketball in Portugal.
Browning, a 6-foot-3 guard, has signed on with Ovarense Basquet in the Portuguese league.
He made the announcement on his Twitter page on Friday.
“Excited to get to work,” Browning said in a Tweet.
Browning, who was a member of Logan's 2010 Class AAA state championship team and an All-State player, had played with the Herd That team in The Basketball Tournament this summer. He was also serving recently as a Marshall grad assistant.
He had recently signed with an agent in hopes of resuming his playing career overseas.
Browning’s last professional action came in 2019-20 as part of BK Inter Bratislava in Slovakia.
He also played professional Euro Ball in Turkey with Trabzonspor BK (2017-18), in Hungary with Szolnoki Olajbanyasz (2018), and in Greece with Kolossos Rodou BC (2018-19).
With the Hungarian team, Browning averaged 9 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 25 games and helped his team win the Hungarian Cup.
While playing for the Greek squad, Browning played 26 games and averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.
While playing in The Basketball Tournament, Browning said the fire started to grow again.
“I didn’t go into it with that mindset at all, honestly,” Browning told the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. “After playing in it and seeing how my body felt — just being able to feel good after games and being able to do it again with no pain, it made all the difference.
“Once I felt that and I saw that I still have it, it was a no-brainer, really.”
Herd That was eventually ousted from the million dollar tournament with a 74-71 loss to Team 23 in a game at the Charleston Coliseum. Browning drilled a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.
Browning averaged 10.5 points and 3.0 assists per game in the tourney.
“Those guys in TBT play at a high level in Europe or play at a high level in the G League,” Browning said. “To be able to be back out there, compete and see how fun it was, it’s hard to pass up.”
Following playing in TBT, the 27-year-old Browning was pondering his future.
“We’ll see where the Lord takes us,” Browning said. “I’m really looking at a place where I can go and prove myself — a place where they will believe in me and put the ball in my hands and let me prove that I can play still. I know what I’m getting into and I know what I’m looking for. I’m looking for the correct spot and fit over everything else — especially for the first year coming back as I prove myself.”
Browning is the son of Logan basketball assistant coach Steve Browning. His younger brother, Scotty Browning, currently plays for the Wildcats' hoop team.