The Logan High School baseball team made it a split over the weekend at the McDonald’s Classic tourney at Bridgeport.
Logan ran its record to 9-4 on the season with a pair of wins on Saturday as the Wildcats routed Oak Glen 12-5 in Game 1, then defeated Washington High School, 6-5, in the nightcap.
Logan finished 2-2 in the weekend tournament.
In the Oak Glen game, the Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning and led 5-3 after three. Logan then tacked on two runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth and outhit the Bears 12-7.
Catcher Jake Ramey was 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs to lead Logan’s bats.
Dawson Maynard went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Tyler Fenwick and Garrett Williamson were each 2-for-4. Williamson also knocked in a run.
Korbin Bostic had a double and an RBI. Corey Miller singled and drove in a run. Aiden Slack also had a hit.
Maynard was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in a five-inning worksheet.
Ryan Roberts and Carson Kirk then pitched an inning each in relief. Roberts fanned two batters.
In the win over Washington, Logan broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the seventh with Bostic’s walk-off, bases-loaded hit to notch the victory.
Logan outhit Washington 12-3.
Bostic was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.
Slack was also 2-for-3 with a double. Ramey had two hits and two RBIs, while Kirk also had a pair of hits.
Maynard, Williamson, Miller, and Roberts all had hits. Miller and Fenwick had one RBI.
Washington scored three runs in the first inning, one in the third and one in the top of the fifth to take a 5-0 lead.
Logan then plated four in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to win it.
Jared Burnette started on the hill for LHS. Miller pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief and was credited with the win. He struck out two and walked five while allowing one run on one hit. Joey Canterbury got the final two outs, striking out one.
PERFECT GAME: On Monday, Logan improved to 10-4 on the season in a 16-0 win at home over Mingo Central at Logan’s Roger E. Gertz Field as freshman Joey Canterbury tossed a five-inning perfect game in his first career starrt.
Canterbury struck out 13 batters and sat down 15 straight.
The Wildcats pounded out 15 hits in the shutout, plating five runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and five more in the fourth.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Slack was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a triple and one RBI.
Roberts went 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs.
Carson Kirk was 2-for-4 with one run batted in, while Williamson was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Chad Burnette was 2-for-4 with one run knocked in.
William Mullins added a triple for Logan. Jared Burnette had a single. Canterbury also had a run batted in.
Logan was slated to host Herbert Hoover on Tuesday. The Cats play at Poca on Wednesday and host Chapmanville on Thursday and Winfield on Friday. LHS hosts Nitro on Saturday at 1 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT 4, LOGAN 0: Ben McDougal, Cam Cole and Frank Why combined on a one-hitter in leading host Bridgeport to a 4-0 win over Logan on Friday in the McDonald’s Classic at Bridgeport.
McDougal was the starting and winning pitcher, going 4 2/3 innings of hitless ball with nine strikeouts and five issued walks. Cole and Why pitched in relief.
Konnor Lowe had the only hit for the Wildcats.
Tyler Fenwick was Logan’s starter. He hurled three innings and took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Chad Burnette pitched three innings in relief. Corey Miller also pitched.
MORGANTOWN 3, LOGAN 1: Logan lost 3-1 to Morgantown on Friday night in the McDonald’s Classic at Bridgeport.
The Mohigans outhit the Wildcats 4-3, scoring two runs in the third and one more in the sixth.
Korbin Bostic, Tyler Fenwick and Garrett Williamson had one hit each for Logan.
Quincy Thornton was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Morgantown. He also pitched the complete game win on the mound.
Jarron Glick was Logan’s starter, tossing five innings and allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. Konnor Lowe and Joey Canterbury pitched in relief. Lowe fanned two and Canterbury one.
LOGAN 16, POCA 5: Logan’s 15-run explosion in the bottom of the fourth erased Poca’s 5-1 lead as the Wildcats slammed the Dots, 16-5, on Wednesday evening at Logan’s Roger E. Gertz Field.
The Wildcats sent 21 batters to the plate in Poca’s disastrous fourth inning as the Dots used four different pitchers.
Logan’s Garrett Williamson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Dustin Maynard was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Aiden Slack was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. All three had doubles.
Tyler Fenwick tripled and knocked in three runs.
Korbin Bostic and Corey Miller each singled and had two RBIs for the Wildcats.
Jarron Glick singled and knocked in one run. Konnor Lowe also had a single.
Logan outhit Poca 11-2 in the win as the Dots dropped to 0-12 on the season.
Five Wildcats pitched in the blowout. Jared Burnette started and went one inning and allowed no runs and no hits with one strikeout.
Chad Burnette, Glick, Slack and Fenwick pitched in relief. Fenwick fanned three.
AJ Dunbar had both of Poca’s hits, including a two-run single in the top of the fourth.
LOGAN 17, NITRO 6: Logan exploded for 10 runs in the top of the first inning and ended up routing Nitro, 17-6, on Tuesday, May 11 on the road.
Logan added four more runs in the second and led 14-5 after two, then tacked on three more in the third.
The Wildcats had nine hits in the blowout.
Korbin Bostic was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Logan. Aiden Slack was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in. Tyler Fenwick went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Dawson Maynard, Garrett Williamson, Konnor Lowe, Corey Miller, Ryan Roberts and Jake Ramey had one hit each.
Lowe and Williamson drove in two runs apiece. Maynard and Carson Kirk each added one RBI.
Miller was Logan’s starting pitcher and was relieved by Jordan Hayes, Roberts, Kirk and Joey Canterbury. Roberts and Canterbury were most effective as each tossed a scoreless inning and fanned two.
Nitro had six hits in the game and committed three errors. LHS had no errors.