Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

ethan carter pic1.jpg

Logan High School baseball’s Ethan Carter, surrounded by family, friends and staff, signed recently to play collegiate baseball at Alice Lloyd College. Logan High School’s Dawson Beckett and Man High School’s Cameron Simpson had earlier signed with the Eagles. That puts the total number of coalfield baseball players at Alice Lloyd College up to 10. Earlier in the signing period, Man’s Dylan McCormick and Logan’s Connor McGrew had inked with the Eagles. All five will join the five southern West Virginia athletes already on the Alice Lloyd baseball roster in: Noah Dingess of Chapmanville, Tjay Mullins, Peyton Branham and Isaiah Beckett of Logan and Peyton Brown of Scott High School in Boone County.

 Submitted photo