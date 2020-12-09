Joe Chrico has his Paintsville Tigers just one win away from reaching Kentucky’s Class A state championship football game.
Paintsville improved to 8-2 on the season with Friday night’s resounding 39-7 win over Hazard in one of the four Class A state quarterfinals.
Chirico, a 1989 Logan High School graduate, will lead his Tigers into this coming Friday night’s semifinal matchup against Newport Central Catholic.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Paintsville’s Memorial Field.
Newport was a 42-21 winner over Louisville Holy Cross in one of the four quarterfinals.
In this Friday’s night’s other state semifinal, Kentucky Country Day is set to host Williamsburg.
If Paintsville is able to beat Newport it would meet the KCD/Williamsburg winner on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. In the Class A state finals at UK’s Kroger Field.
Paintsville’s only two losses this season were to Raceland and Letcher County Central. The Tigers got revenge on Raceland last week with a 28-21 playoff win in overtime over the Rams.
Cirico has led Paintsville to eight straight playoff appearances in his eight years as the Tigers’ head coach.
Paintsville is 87-20 overall in Chirico’s tenure, including a 19-7 mark in the post-season.
Last year’s state runner-up finish and 43-0 defeat to Pikeville was the third time Paintsville had lost in a state championship game in its long history.
One more win and the Tigers have another shot at a state championship.
Paintsville dominated Friday’s game with Hazard, rushing for 310 yards and scoring six touchdowns and holding the Bulldogs to minus-18 yards on the ground.
Paintsville blocked two punts, recovered three Hazard fumbles and three Tigers — Harris Phelps, Luke Hyden and Karsten Poe — all rushed for better than 100 yards on the night. Phelps led the way with 124 yards on the ground.
“That’s phenomenal,” Coach Joe Chirico told the Ashland Daily Independent after the game. “In these conditions, just hanging onto the ball is tough.”
The game was played at a muddy and wet Memorial Field, which does not have Field Turf.
It was the second time Paintsville had beat Hazard this season. Earlier in the year, the Tigers destroyed the Bulldogs 54-0. Hazard had upset Pikeville in last week’s playoff game.
2020 Paintsville Tigers Football Schedule (8-2):
Sept. 11: at East Jessamine, W 39-24
Sept. 25: Hazard, W 54-0
Oct. 2: at Perry County Central, W 43-0
Oct. 9: Ashland Fairview, W 57-6
Oct. 17: West Carter, W 34-12
Oct. 23: at Raceland, L 20-23
Oct. 30: at Letcher County Central, L 7-18
Nov. 20: Betsy Layne (Class A state playoffs), W 55-8
Nov. 27: at Raceland (Class A state playoffs), W 28-21 (OT)
Dec. 4: Hazard (Class A state playoffs), W 39-7
Dec. 11: Newport Central Catholic (Class A state semifinals), 7 p.m.