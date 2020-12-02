Joe Chrico has his Paintsville Tigers just two wins away from reaching the Class A state championship game in Kentucky for the second straight year.
Chirico, a 1989 Logan High School graduate and in his eighth year as the head coach at Paintsville High School, currently has his Tigers in the state quarterfinals after last Friday night’s 28-21 overtime win at Raceland in playoff action.
Paintsville got revenge over the Rams with the win. Earlier in the season, the Tigers lost 23-20 to Raceland.
Paintsville is now slated to host Hazard this Friday, Dec. 4 in the Round of 8.
Hazard upset defending Class A state champion Pikeville, 21-12 last week to knock the Panthers out of the playoffs. It was Pikeville which beat Paintsville, 43-0, in last year’s state championship game at UK’s Kroger Field in Lexington.
The Tigers beat the Hazard Bulldogs 54-0 earlier in the season.
Other Class A quarterfinal games include: Newport Central Catholic at Louisville Holy Cross; Crittenden County at Kentucky Country Day; and Nicholas County at Williamsburg.
A Paintsville win over Hazard would put the Tigers into the Dec. 11 state semifinals. The state championship game is set for Dec. 15.
Chirico has led Paintsville to a 7-2 record this season.
The only two losses were to Raceland and Letcher County Central (18-7).
Paintsville has other wins over East Jessamine (39-24), Perry County Central (43-0), Ashland Fairview (57-6), West Carter (34-12) and a first round playoff win over Betsy Layne (55-8).
Chirico has turned around Paintsville’s football program in a big way.
After Coach Bill Mike Runyon’s 10-3 season in 2005, Paintsville fell on hard times, suffering seven straight non-winning seasons. Two of those were .500 seasons while the other five were losing campaigns.
Chirico was then hired in 2013 and went right to work.
In his first year after putting on the headsets, the Tigers produced an 8-4 season, its first winning campaign in eight years and a playoff victory over South Floyd before bowing out to Raceland.
Chirico and the Tigers kept improving.
Seven years later, Paintsville is back on top as a small school powerhouse in the Kentucky Bluegrass as the Tigers have won 11 or more games each season since under Chirico and have gone 86-20 (81.1 percent) overall, including a 18-7 mark in the playoffs.
Last year’s state runner-up finish was the third time Paintsville had lost in a state championship game in its long history.
Winning a state title was something that eluded even former legendary coach Walter Brugh himself. Twice under Brugh, the Tigers fell short — in 1978, a 15-13 loss to Fort Campbell thanks to a third-quarter field goal that struck the right upright and bounced through for the decisive points, and In 1985, when Paintsville took an early 6-0 lead against Crittenden County but played penalty-marred football the rest of the day and lost 14-6.
Chrico said he’s proud to put Paintsville football back into the state’s elite class.
“The success revolves around the kids,” Chirico told the Logan Banner in an earlier interview. “The kids and how hard they have worked have made the difference. I’m just a small piece of that. I have good assistants and I have really good guys around me. We all work well together. They understand what we are trying to do and they understand my philosophy. A lot of those guys that I have on staff I coached. A lot of these guys know me from me coaching them. We have really good players who work really hard.
“Paintsville High School has won state titles in basketball and baseball but not football. They won it in the two unclassed sports. As you know, basketball and baseball only has one state champion in Kentucky. There’s only one class. We are in the smallest class in football but we’ve never won a state title. No titles yet.”
Paintsville has made it to the Class A state playoffs in all eight years since Chirico’s arrival, with four appearances in the state quarterfinals, two spots in the state semifinals and last year’s state championship game berth.
In last week’s Class A District 6 title game win over Raceland, Karsten Poe scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, in only his second varsity start at quarterback.
Poe was playing in the absence of starting quarterback and fellow senior Jake Hyden.
Leading in OT, Paintsville then stopped the Rams on its overtime possession to preserve the win.
Chirico attended Justice Grade School, then Central Junior High and then Logan High School, graduating from LHS in 1989.
Chirico played football for Coach Wayne Bennett at LHS and also for Vic Herbert on the varsity basketball team.
In his sophomore year, he played tight end and a starter on the defensive side of the ball at cornerback. His junior year he played tight end and safety and then in his senior season switched to quarterback and strong safety.
After graduating from Logan, Chirico went on to play football at Marshall University from 1989-93 and was a member of the Thundering Herd’s 1992 Division I-AA National Championship team where he was a standout member of the Marshall secondary.
Chirico began his coaching days at the old Logan East Junior High School after his Marshall days were over, then moved up the ranks, eventually finding his way to Paintsville.
2020 Paintsville Tigers Football Schedule (7-2):
Sept. 11: at East Jessamine, W 39-24
Sept. 25: Hazard, W 54-0
Oct. 2: at Perry County Central, W 43-0
Oct. 9: Ashland Fairview, W 57-6
Oct. 17: West Carter, W 34-12
Oct. 23: at Raceland, L 20-23
Oct. 30: at Letcher County Central, L 7-18
Nov. 20: Betsy Layne (Class A state playoffs), W 55-8
Nov. 27: at Raceland (Class A state playoffs), W 28-21 (OT)
Dec. 4: Hazard (Class A state playoffs), 7 p.m.