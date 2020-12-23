Joe Chirico and the Paintsville High School football team made history last Friday and made the school’s 100th year on the gridiron a special one.
Chirico, a 1989 Logan High School graduate, led his Tigers to Kentucky’s Class A state championship with a 38-7 win over Kentucky Country Day at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.
It was Paintsville’s first ever state championship in football and the Tigers became the first Class A school in the Bluegrass State to win state championships in football, boys’ basketball and baseball.
Chirico, a former Paintsville assistant coach, took over as head coach in 2013 and sports an 86-20 record in eight seasons there.
Paintsville has made it to the playoffs in all eight of those seasons and also has four trips to the state semifinals and two to the state championship game. The Tigers were Class A state runner-ups last season after a 43-0 loss to rival Pikeville.
Prior to last season, Paintsville had reached the Class A state finals twice under former legendary coach Walter Brugh, in 1978 and 1985, with the Tigers falling short both times.
Chirico said it was a special feeling to win it all for the first time.
“I would like to say how proud I am of these young men for doing what no one thought could be done at Paintsville,” Chirico said on his Twitter page. “To all my assistant coaches, you guys make my job easy with all your hard work and dedication. Thanks for the memories that will last a lifetime.”
Paintsville dominated Country Day, a Louisville school, behind Harris Phelps, who rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown. Jake Hyden added three touchdowns as the Tigers rolled up 303 yards on the ground behind their mountain sized offensive line, which features three players over 300 pounds.
The Tigers closed out the season with a 10-2 record.
Paintsville was a 21-7 winner over Newport Central Catholic on Dec. 11 in the state semifinals. The Tigers had earlier beat Hazard (39-7), Raceland (28-21 in 2OT) and Betsy Layne (55-8) in the postseason.
Paintsville’s only two regular season losses were to Letcher County Central (18-7) and Raceland (23-20).
After graduating from Logan, Chirico went to play football at Marshall University in the early 1990s and was a top member of the Herd’s secondary.
He began his coaching days at the old Logan East Junior High School, then eventually moved up the ranks.
Chirico played football at Logan for Coach Wayne Bennett and also for Vic Herbert on the varsity basketball team.
In his sophomore year, he played tight end and a starter on the defensive side of the ball at cornerback. His junior year he played tight end and safety and then in his senior season switched to quarterback and strong safety.
He played football at Marshall from 1989-93 and was a member of the Thundering Herd’s 1992 Division I-AA National Championship team coached by Jim Donnan.