Summer Collins has a new gig.
Collins, a Logan High School graduate and former Lady Cats’ softball player, was hired last week as the new assistant women’s softball coach at Hiram College.
Hiram, a Division III school, is located in Hiram, Ohio, about 45 minutes out from Cleveland.
Collins was an assistant coach last season at her alma mater, Kentucky Christian University.
“I will be an assistant coach at Hiram and I will also be getting my master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies which is sociology, psychology, anthropology all mushed together into one basically,” Collins said.
Collins said she will have many responsibilities as the Hiram assistant.
“My job entails being the hitting, outfield and strength and conditioning coach for the team,” she said. “This opportunity to work at Hiram was one that I couldn’t pass up. I’m fortunate to have started my coaching career at my alma mater KCU, and I’m ready to bring the knowledge and experience I got from there and apply it with his new program. I’m excited to get started.”
Hiram College was founded in 1850 and its most famous alumnus is James A. Garfield, a the 20th President of the United States and a former US Army general during the Civil War. Garfield served as Hiram’s principal and was also a professor.
Hiram is a small liberal arts school with an enrollment of 1,116 and is nicknamed the Terriers.
Hiram plays in the North Coast Athletic Conference, a 10-team league located in Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Collins was a grad assistant this past season at Kentucky Christian.
The Knights had already logged 22 games this spring, going 10-12, put saw their season shut down after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things were going great,” said Collins, who was an NAIA All-American two years ago for Kentucky Christian. “My first year coaching was all about me becoming a student of the game again, soaking up all the knowledge I could obtain while feeding it back into my team. I have a totally different outlook on coaching and the effort all coaches put in behind the scenes to make their teams successful. It’s a hard job that demands all your time, but watching your athletes learn and grow is worth every second.”
The shutdown of the season affected all college sports nationwide.
“I was devastated for the girls,” Collins said. “They were slowly starting to come into their own as competitors, and the future was looking bright. When our coaching staff broke the news to the team you could see the panic and devastation on their faces.”
Collins said she has enjoyed her time at the small school, located in Grayson, Kentucky, just to the west of the Huntington/Ashland/Ironton Tri-Cities area.
“It’s a small town/family atmosphere,” she said. “People care about your well being and will do anything to help you succeed. It’s a place that has a rich culture in developing strong men and women through Christ. Kentucky Christian is a place I call home, and I plan on coming back next year to finish what we started.”
Collins was a two-sport standout at Logan High School, starring for former Coach Randy Robinette’s softball team and also being a member of Coach Kevin Gertz’s 2013 LHS girls’ basketball team, which advanced all the way to the Class AAA state championship game.
Collins has a big senior season at KCU in 2019, helping lead the Knights to the NCCAA Softball World Series.
Kentucky Christian was ousted from the World Series with a pair of losses but Collins was as big reason for the Knights in getting there.
Kentucky Christian endured a losing streak of 16 games during the regular season but bounced back late in the spring.
With a sweep over Alice Lloyd, 5-2 and 10-3 in Mideast Region play, that advanced the Knights to the World Series.
Collins had a big year for the Knights in her swan song season as she was named to the Mid-South Conference All-Conference First Team and was also recognized nationally as an NAIA All-American selection.
Collins ranked inside the top 35 nationally in 15 different statistical categories along with six in the top 10.
Collins hit .494 in 2019 for the Knights, good for 14th nationally at the NAIA level.
She was second in total hits (89), fifth in steal attempts (47) and hits per game (1.745), seventh in stolen bases (42), ninth in steal attempts per game (0.922), and 10th in triples (7). She also ranked nationally total runs scored (14th; 57), and total bases (34th; 107).
Collins began her collegiate softball career at Marshall University.
At Logan, Collins was a First-Team All-State pick her senior year with a .600 batting average and 22 RBIs. She led Logan to a 25-6 record, regional championship and state tournament berth in the 2012 season. She also played in the North-South All-Star game.
Collins is the daughter of Kenny and Laura Collins.