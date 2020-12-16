LOGAN — If there was one unsung and unheralded player during the high school football team it would have had to have been Caden Dotson.
The Logan High School sophomore defensive end led the state this season in sacks as he averaged two sacks per game.
Dotson finished the season with a whopping 12 sacks in just six games for the 2-4 Logan Wildcats.
Dotson, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder had 50 total tackles on the abbreviated 2020 season with four forced fumbles, a pass deflection and 10 tackles for loss.
“Break out season,” said Logan Defensive Coordinator Chris Flanigan. “The hard off season work is paying off.”
Dotson, surprisingly, did not receive any recognition by the coaches in the voting for the All-Cardinal Conference team. However, he was named Class AA All-State Honorable Mention by the state’s media.
His 2.0 sacks per game average led South Charleton’s Zeiqui Lawton, a defensive lineman, in the official state leaders tally shoot. Lawton averaged 1.7 sacks per game.
Parkersburg defensive lineman Justin Waybright (1.6) was third in the state, while Clay County linebacker Riley Perkins (1.5) was fourth. Oak Glen defensive lineman Kyler O’Connor (1.2) and Poca linebacker Dillon Taylor (1.2) were tied for fifth.
Hunter Ambrose (1.1), a Berkeley Springs defensive lineman, and Clay County’s Jacob Morton (1.1), a linebacker, were tied for seventh in the state. Musselman linebacker Justin Rhinehart was ninth with an average of one sack per game.
Coach Jimmy Sheppard’s Wildcats opened the season on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Chapmanville and lost 20-6 to the Tigers. The game had only been announced two days before. Logan’s games with Man, Sissonville, Mingo Central and Poca/Tug Valley were canceled before that.
Logan then lost 22-12 at Tug Valley on Oct. 2 and saw its program shut down for two weeks following the positive test of the player due to coronavirus.
Games against Westside, Tug Valley and Chapmanville were called off before the Wildcats traveled to Richwood on Oct. 24 and lost 39-28 to the Lumberjacks.
Logan was then able to reschedule Man and lost 44-6 at home to the Billies on Oct. 30. Two days later, Logan beat Nitro, 22-14, at home. The season then came to a close on Nov. 6 with a 32-6 win at home over James Monroe.