LOGAN — When Logan defeated Fairmont Senior 11-6 on Saturday, June 4, at Appalachian Power Park, they secured the program’s eighth baseball state championship.
The eight state titles are the third most in the history of the Mountain State as the Wildcats trail Jefferson, which has won 11 championships, and Bridgeport, which has won nine.
Logan head coach Kevin Gertz and his father and current assistant coach Roger Gertz have been part of all eight of those state championships.
Logan High won their first title in Class AAA in 1984 by shutting out the aforementioned Jefferson Cougars 4-0. The younger Gertz was a sophomore on that Wildcat squad while his dad, Roger, was an assistant to then-head coach Jeff Massey.
Roger Gertz took over as head coach following the stint by Massey, and the rest is history as he led the Bat Cats to five more state championships with his son Kevin as an assistant on every squad.
In 1994 Logan defeated Brooke for their second Class AAA title by a final score of 9-4.
The Wildcats then won back-to-back Class AAA titles in 2000 and 2001 as they topped powerhouse Jefferson both years to win the crown. LHS drubbed the Cougars 9-1 in 2000 and beat them 4-1 in 2001.
Logan then won their fifth state championship in 2005 — their first one competing in Class AA as they clobbered Weir by a final of 12-4.
Three years later the Wildcats were back on top in AA as they 10-run ruled Point Pleasant by a score of 13-3 to claim their sixth title.
In 2017 the Gertzes made the switch as Kevin took over the program as head coach and Roger slid into the role as assistant. The Wildcats did not miss a beat and won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022.
In the title game a year ago, Logan mercy-ruled North Marion by a final score of 13-0 for their seventh championship.
The Wildcats, of course, won the eighth state title this season with the 11-6 win over Fairmont Senior.
Logan has fared well when advancing all the way to the title game as they are 8-2 all-time in 10 state championship appearances. They lost to Hurricane 5-2 in 2002 and 6-3 to South Charleston in 1978.
In their 10 title games, Logan has outscored their opponents by an astounding 80-30. In the eight wins, they have outscored their opponents 75-19.
The Wildcats have scored 11 or more runs in each of their past four state championship wins since 2005.
With Logan set to return seven out of their top nine next season, the Bat Cats are in the driver’s seat to pull off their first “three-peat” in school history.