A quartet of Logan County basketball players were named to the Class AAA and Class AA All-State Boys’ Basketball Teams.
Logan’s Jarron Glick and Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton were named to the Class AAA and Class AA All-State Second Team, respectively, while Garrett Williamson of Logan and the Tigers’ Isaiah Smith were voted Honorable Mention.
Glick, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, averaged 15.9 points per game this season for the Wildcats. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.
Glick was 79 of 159 shooting from the floor for 50% from 2-point range and hit 17 of 38 from 3-point land for 45%.
His best game was a 31-point performance in the Herbert Hoover game where he made six 3s. He also had a 22-point effort against Chapmanville and a 19-point, 12-rebound game vs. Man. In addition, he scored 20 points at Mingo Central and had a 19-point game at Wayne.
Williamson, a 6-2 sophomore point guard, averaged 11.8 points per game this season. He also checked in at 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Williamson made 61 of 126 shots from two for 48% and hit on 33% of his 3-point shots, sinking 11 of 33 attempts.
Williamson’s best game was a 21-point, 12-rebound game against Capital. He also had a double-double performance with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Lincoln County. Other double-doubles came against Scott,. Winfield and Wayne.
In Logan’s 46-44 win over Lincoln County in the sectional finals at home, Williamson hit the game-winning jumper with three seconds to go. He tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals in that game.
Williamson and Glick helped Logan to a 14-5 season this year. The Wildcats were ousted by Winfield, 56-53, in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final.
“We are very proud of Jarron and Garrett for making the all state team,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “Jarron is an extremely skilled kid and his size and length created a lot of mismatch problems that he was able to take advantage of. He really took a big jump this season and we are expecting another one next season. Garrett had a tremendous season. He was in the top 3 in almost every statistical category on our team. He’s a very intelligent and well rounded player. He’s our leader and we expect him to continue to improve into next season.”
Dalton, a 6-5 sophomore, helped lead Chapmanville to a return trip to the state touranment.
The Tigers finished 9-7, eventually falling 55-41 to Williamstown in the Class AA state semifinals. CRHS beat Clay County, 46-38, in the state tourney opener.
Chapmanville beat Liberty-Raleigh, 53-42, in the sectional title game and toppled Wyoming East, 53-40, in the regional co-final.
Dalton and Smith were a big part of Chapmanville’s success.
Dalton averaged around 15 points a game and Smith, a 3-point shooting threat, averaged around 10 points a game.
---
CLASS AA ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
As selected by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association
First team
Player School Ht. Cl.
Grant Barnhart St. Mary’s 6-3 Jr.
Sam Cremeans Williamstown 6-5 Sr.
Curtis Litton Clay County 6-7 Jr.
Isaac McKneely (captain) Poca 6-4 Jr.
Brayden Miller Roane County 6-0 Sr.
Aiden Satterfield Charleston Catholic 6-7 Sr.
Zion Suddeth Charleston Catholic 6-0 Sr.
Tanner Whitten Wyoming East 6-2 Jr.
Second team
Corey Boulden South Harrison 6-3 Soph.
Matthew Carte Ravenswood 6-1 Soph.
Xavier Caruthers (captain) Williamstown 6-2 Sr.
Brody Dalton Chapmanville 6-5 Soph.
Graden McKinney Ritchie County 5-10 Sr.
Nathan Murray Wirt County 5-9 Sr.
A.J. Williams Liberty-Raleigh 6-5 Jr.
Trevor Williamson Magnolia 6-2 Jr.
Honorable Mention
Jake Clark, Frankfort; Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic; Tanner Faulkner, Clay County; Ja’eon Flack, Bluefield; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; Levi Jones, Summers County; Alec Hanshew, Buffalo; Baylor Haught, Williamstown; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Braden Howell, Liberty-Raleigh; Jarius Jackson, Mingo Central; Ethan Payne, Poca; Gavin Postlethwait, Magnolia; Jackson Toney, Poca; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville; Luke Webb, St. Mary’s; Chase York, Wyoming East
---
CLASS AAA ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
First team
Player School Ht. Cl.
Braden Chapman Shady Spring 6-1 Soph.
Cole Chapman Shady Spring 6-0 Soph.
Devin Hatfield Herbert Hoover 6-1 Jr.
Jaelin Johnson Fairmont Senior 6-4 Sr.
Bryson Lucas (Capt) Robert C. Byrd 6-5 Sr.
J.C. Maxwell Wheeling Central 6-3 Sr.
Ryan Reasbeck Wheeling Central 6-3 Jr.
Jaidyn West Notre Dame 5-11 Jr.
Second team
Hunter Bush Point Plesant 6-2 Sr.
Zycheus Dobbs Fairmont Senior 6-3 Fr.
Todd Duncan (Capt) Shady Spring 6-1 Sr.
Jarron Glick Logan 6-0 Jr.
Drew Keckley Hampshire 6-2 Sr.
Gavin Kennedy Robert C. Byrd 6-0 Sr.
Ryan Maier Grafton 5-9 Jr
Kolton Painter Nitro 6-1 Jr.
Honorable mention
Ethan Blackburn, Westside; Dylan Blake, PikeView; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Zack Bolen, Independence; Reece Carden, Scott; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Anthony Cross, Weir; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Joel Hawkins, Philip-Barbour; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Gavin Jackson, Trinity Christian; Jordan James, Liberrty-Harrison; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Michael McKinney, Independence; Tariq Miller, North Marion; Rylee Nicholas, Nicholas County; Gage Patterson, Oak Glen; Mitchell Price, Elkins; Daniel Reed, Westside; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Zack Snyder, Lincoln; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Joseph Udoh, Nitro;Cavin White, Scott; Garrett Williamson, Logan