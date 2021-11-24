LOGAN — Jarron Glick had a breakout season last year for the Logan Wildcats.
The 6-foot-4 guard was a Class AAA Second-Team All-State pick, averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals a game last season for the 14-5 Logan High School boys’ basketball team.
Glick, however, will have to miss the entire 2021-22 season, Logan coach Zach Green said.
Glick underwent brain surgery during the off-season in which a tumor was removed. He’s not attending school this year.
“I really like our team, but obviously, we had a really tough loss finding out the Jarron Glick is not going to get to play this season,” Green said.
Green said Glick’s health is the only thing that matters. If OK next year, Green has petitioned the WVSSAC to allow Green to return for his senior year next school year. He had slated to be a senior this year and graduate next spring.
“Obviously, we want him to be healthy first,” Green said. “That’s what we’ve told him. He’s doing really well so far. We’ve spoken with the WVSSAC. Jarrod was a young senior anyway and we have petitioned this hoping to get him another year if he’s healthy but the number one thing right now is getting him healthy and back in school this time next year.”
Last season, Glick was 79 of 159 shooting from the floor for 50% from 2-point range and hit 17 of 38 from 3-point land for 45%.
His best game was a 31-point performance in the Herbert Hoover game where he made six 3s. He also had a 22-point effort against Chapmanville and a 19-point, 12-rebound game vs. Man. In addition, he scored 20 points at Mingo Central and had a 19-point game at Wayne.
Had he played this year, Glick might have even surpassed all those numbers. It’s a big blow to the team, Green said.
“As for the team, the loss for the team hurts us,” Green said. “He’s 6-4 or 6-5 and shoots the ball well,” Green said. “He handles the ball well and defends well. He does a lot of things well and does a lot of things for us. We’re going to look a little bit different with him not out there but I still think we can accomplish the goals that are set for us.”
The Wildcats have had several off-season changes in addition to Glick being out.
Logan has added Man High School’s Jackson Tackett and Westside High School’s Jaxon Cogar as transfers and have lost Landon Adkins (George Washington), Aiden Martin (Man) and Trey Brown (Man) due to transferring out.
Top guards Garrett Williamson, Aiden Slack and Scotty Browning are back.
“We still return a ton of guys and have a ton of experience,” Green said. “We have three guards who have pretty much played their whole lives together in Garret Williamson, Scotty Browning and Aiden Slack. Those three are really going to be good guards for us this year. We have a couple of transfers who are going to help also. We like the team that we have going into the season.”
Unlike the abbreviated and shortened 2021 season and all the mess leading up to that, things were much different for the Wildcats this off-season.
It was more normal.
“It’s been a crazy two years,” Green said. “We’re very happy that we’ve had the time that we’ve had this year with the kids this year. We pretty much had a full summer and a full fall of conditioning and strength training. It’s been really good. We thought we really missed that going into last season. We’re definitely seeing a lot of results.”
Logan began practices last Monday.
So far so good.
“We’ve had good intensity during the first few days of practice,” Green said. “The kids are really locked in. We haven’t had any problems at practice. We have a lot of guys that are focused and working hard.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to hit the floor for a pair of preseason games — Nov. 27 at Buffalo and Dec. 1 at home against Tug Valley.
The regular season opener is set for Dec. 14 at home against Scott in a Cardinal Conference showdown.