For many high school athletes there is no off season.
That holds true for Logan High School football play Kolton Goldie.
Goldie, a junior linebacker and running back, took part last month in a football camp combine in Lexington, Kentucky in the Top Gun Invite series.
Camp organizers must have liked what they saw as Goldie was invited to the second round of the camp, which is set to take place July 9-11 in Naples, Florida.
Logan football coach Gary Mullins said Goldie’s hard work is certainly paying off.
“I’m not surprised because he is one of the hardest workers that we’ve got,” Mullins said. “He’s a great kid and he’s got a great work ethic. With covid it made a lot of kids lazy and not wanting to do anything. Both other ones went the other direction and worked out all the time. Now it’s paying off for him that he’s getting into some of these camps and combines.
“If you remember, David Toney ended up on this same journey and ended up in Oklahoma City. It was about the same kind of camp,” Mullins said. “You keep going to these camps and they invite so many and you go to the next round. Same here with Kolton where he was invited back.”
Goldie tied with Justin Collins last season as Logan’s leading tackler with 51 stops each. Collins was one of just four seniors on the team last season.
Goldie said he’s looking forward to the Florida camp.
“I think that it will be a good experience,” Goldie said. “I’m hoping to get a lot of exposure down there and try to get some colleges looking at me.”
Goldie, entering his senior year this fall, has played a lot of football in his prep career.
“He played a lot at linebacker last year,” Mullins said. “He played running back some and played both of those positions as a sophomore too.”
This fall will bring the return of Mullins to the Logan football program.
He had been the Wildcats’ head coach from 2004-16 and led LHS to five of the school’s six all-time playoff appearances.
Logan hasn’t had a winning record since it went 7-4 under Mullins in 2013. In the four seasons after Mullins stepped down in 2016, the Wildcats have struggled, going a combined 9-27 under James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard, including last year’s COVID-19 shortened 2-4 campaign.
This year’s normal three-week practice period has been moved to July since the high school baseball season stretches into late June this year.
“It’s usually in June but it’s been moved to July because of baseball season going longer,” Mullins said. “It starts July 5 and goes those three weeks but we aren’t going to start ours until July 12. Then we are going to take a few flex days in the last part of July. That goes right into August 2 with the first day of regular practice.”
The 2021 season will mark both the 100th season of football at Logan High School and the 100th anniversary of the sport, which began in 1921.
Logan is slated to open the regular season on August 27 at county rival Man.
Last season was a mess for everyone with color-coded maps, quarantines and playing whoever you can and when you could.
The Wildcats ended up playing three teams that weren’t even on their original schedule in James Monroe, Richwood and Tug Valley and later played Man in a mid-week game after the season-openers were canceled.
“We definitely don’t want any of that,” Mullins said. “We’re hoping that by that time it will be back to normal where you play on Friday and prepare all week and play on the following Friday. That’s what we’re hoping for. We’ve been working in the weight room and have been conditioning. We have a lot of good players coming back and we’re getting stronger and faster. We’re looking forward to getting out there and putting some schemes in. We hope that it will work as good this time as it did last time for us.”
Last season also saw the construction of new bleachers at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium after the old bleachers had structural issues and were demolished.
Since last season, the Logan locker room and football building has had a new add-on built and connected to it.
“It gave us a new wresting room and a new weight room,” Mullins said. “There’s as new visitor’s locker room, a new soccer locker room and a new referee’s room as well. It was definitely needed. The stadium looks pretty good. Everything matches and looks good together.”