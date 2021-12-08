Kolton Goldie had a fantastic 2021 season for the Logan High School football team.
The West Virginia Sports Writers Association concurred as Goldie, a senior, was named to the Class AA All-State First Team Defense.
Goldie was a two-way player for the Wildcats, which finished 6-4 this season and finished 17th in the state rankings, only one spot out of breaking into the top 16 and making it to the playoffs.
Goldie played at linebacker on the defensive side of the ball and was primarily a running back on offense. He also saw time at quarterback.
Goldie was Logan's leading tackler as he finished with 85 total stops. He also had two on-side kick recoveries, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and a pair of caused fumbles.
On offense, he ran with the ball 98 times for 490 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 153 yards and saw spot duty at quarterback, completing 14 of 26 passes for 278 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.
“We've only had about 15 players named First Team in our history,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “The last one was David Toney. It's a great accomplishment. Kolton is a great kid and had a big year. He worked really hard. He went to 12 camps this summer and it really paid off this year for him on the field for sure. He can play about any position. The crazy thing was that when COVID hit and we were playing Wayne we put Landon Adkins up there on the offensive line and Kolton Goldie was the next player to go to guard if we needed him. He knew that if we had one more guy go down he was going to play at guard. He did everything that we asked of him. There's not a better kid.”
Logan also had senior quarterback Jordan Hayes, junior defensive back/wide receiver Aiden Slack and senior wide receiver Carson Kirk get selected for Honorable Mention All-State honors.
Hayes had a big year for Logan, completing 124 of 229 passes for 1,821 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 225 yards on 56 carries and scored a touchdown.
Kirk was Logan's top receiver with 45 catches for 771 yards and nine touchdowns.
Slack was a two-way player. On offense, he caught 40 passes for 597 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran 25 times for 150 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Slack had 54.5 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups, two caused fumbles and a fumble recovery. Slack was also Logan's kicker and booted 12 extra points.
“It was great getting all of those players on there,” Mullins said.
Westside High School quarterback Jaxon Cogar, who transferred to Logan at the end of the season and is currently playing basketball for the Wildcats, also garnered a Honorable Mention All-State spot. He will likely replace Hayes at QB next season for Logan.
Four Chapmanville Regional High School players – Brody Dalton, Kohl Farmer, RJ Jones and Eli Pridemore – were all named Honorable Mention All-State.
Dalton had a big season for Chapmanville, which closed out with a 4-6 record. He ended up with 775 yards passing, completing 64 of 116 passes for 775 yards with 12 touchdowns and two picks.
Dalton, who missed two games due to an injury to his non-throwing hand, was also the Tigers' second leading rusher with 122 carries for 827 yards and 13 touchdowns. He scored five of those touchdowns in the win over Wayne.
Farmer was Chapmanville's top rusher with 174 carries for 912 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 14 grabs out of the backfield for 90 yards.
Jones, a sophomore lineman, recorded 44 total tackles from his defensive tackle post. He also had a sack and forced fumble.
Pridemore, a freshman, had 65 total tackles, two interceptions, two blocked kicks and a fumble recovery.
Man was represented on the Class A All-State Team by Justin Grimmett and Jeremiah Harless.
Grimmett was a Second-Team Defense pick, while Harless was named Honorable Mention.
Cardinal Conference players Gabe Keech (Poca, OL), Seth Patton (Poca, OL), Levi Paxton (Herbert Hoover, K) and Toby Payne (Poca, utility) were voted to the Class AA First Team Offense.
Herbert Hoover's Isaiah Chapman (DL) and Devin Hatfield (DB) were on the First Team Defense.
Scott's Cody Nantz (OL), Winfield's Jaxon Cunningham (OL) and Mor Ilderton (K) amd Herbert Hoover's Dane Hatfield (utility) were on the Second Team Offense.
Poca's A.J. Dunbar (DL) and Andrew Young (LB), Wayne's Jaxson Damron (LB) and Hoover's Nathan Harper (utility) were voted to the Second Team Defense.
Some conference notables named Honorable Mention All-State were: Caleb Allawat and Trevor Lowe of Nitro; Gaven Allison, Jaylen Bartley, Ryan Elkins, Brayden Rash, Caleb Bias and Jacob Burns of Herbert Hoover; Bray Boggs of Winfield; Cooper Martin and Landon Stone of Scott; TD May, Malakai Woodard-Jones, Jordan Wolfe and Alan Withrow of Poca; Carter Perry and Bryson Tate of Winfield; Jacob Wiseman of Sissonville; and Landon Wolfe and Kobe Vanhoose of Wayne.