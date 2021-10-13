An exciting new chapter in Shayna Gore’s life is under way.
Gore, a Logan High School graduate and Logan native, has started off her first year on the Indiana University women’s basketball staff.
Gore, is in her first season as a graduate manager with the Hoosiers.
It’s her first coaching stint at the collegiate level.
She arrives in Bloomington, Ind., after spending the last two seasons as the head coach of the St. Albans High School girls’ basketball team.
Gore was a four-year standout (2015-19) at Marshall University where she was a three-time C-USA selection including first team honors as a senior.
She averaged 20.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and shot 38 percent from the 3-point line for the Thundering Herd.
She finished her career with 2,081 points which ranks third best in program history and sixth all-time in C-USA history along with a program-best 303 career triples made. Marshall also advanced to two postseasons during her tenure (WNIT in 2015-16 and WBI in 2018-19).
A 2019 graduate of Marshall with a degree in health science, Gore is pursuing a master’s degree in public affairs at Indiana.
Indiana recently debuted its 2021-22 roster with Hoosier Hysteria at Assembly Hall.
“My first Hoosier Hysteria was incredible,” Gore said on Facebook. “These girls are awesome. Hype for the season.”
Indiana, coached by eighth-year head coach Teri Moren, return five starters from last year’s NCAA Elite Eight team, which finished 21-6.
Back for the Hoosiers is All-American junior forward Mackenzie Holmes along with senior guards Grace Berger and Ali Patberg and forward Aleksa Gulbe, another senior.
With all the returning talent, the Hoosiers are getting plenty of pre-season notice as Indiana is ranked amongst the top teams in the country, coming in at No. 7 in ESPNW’s Way Too Early Top 25 and No. 8 in the NCAA.com preseason poll.
The season is set to begin on Nov. 10 when IU travels to Butler followed by the home opener against Kentucky on Nov. 14.
Last year’s Elite Eight appearance was the first in school history for the Indiana women.
Moren has led the Hoosiers to six straight 20-win seasons. Last year, the Hoosiers were 16-2 in the Big Ten, winning their last nine regular season contests.
Moren has a 148-80 mark in seven seasons at Indiana. She has 347 career wins in 17 total seasons.
Indiana has 13 national TV appearances during the 2021-22 season.
Potential non-conference Top 25 showdowns against Kentucky (Nov. 14) will air on the ESPN family of networks and NC State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (Dec. 2) will air on ESPN2. The Hoosiers will also appear on against Maryland to begin the new year (Jan. 2) and at Michigan (Jan. 31). Both games will air also on ESPN2.
Indiana will play its first game on FS1 this season when it travels to Rutgers (Dec. 30). Additionally, it will appear on Big Ten Network eight times throughout the conference schedule.
Gore closed out her Logan hoop career as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
During her senior season at Logan in 2015, she averaged 28 points per game, was named as the West Virginia Gatorade State Player of the Year and finished off her prep career with 1,991 points.
Back in 2013 during her sophomore season at Logan, Gore led the Lady Cats to the Class AAA state championship game at the Charleston Civic Center where LHS lost 58-34 to Parkersburg South in the finals.