The Logan High School football team struggled through a rough season last year as the Wildcats closed out with a 1-9 campaign.
The Wildcats were young and somewhat green but there were many bright spots amid the 2019 fall season.
One of those was quarterback Jordan Hayes, who slung the ball all over the field and had a big year.
Hayes, a junior, completed 147 of 245 passes (60 percent) last season for 2,090 yards with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Hayes, a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection returns for Logan this season and looks to have another successful grid campaign.
Hayes, however, is coming off of an injury and is expected to miss the first couple of games of the 2020 season.
“He’s not being cleared to play the first couple of weeks,” Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. “He had surgery on his arm. He will be out up until about Week 3. He had a great season last year and I’m hoping that he can build off of that. He got a lot better as the season progressed. He moves pretty good. He got a lot better at it especially as the season went on.”
Kolton Goldie, a junior and a running back last year, is being tabbed to be Hayes’ replacement in the first couple of weeks of the season.
“Kolton has a big strong arm,” Sheppard said. “He is one of our best players on defense and started in his freshman and sophomore years.”
Even though the defense struggled, Logan was especially good last season on the offensive side of the ball with its young skilled position players and had one of the Cardinal Conference’s top passing offenses.
All of Logan’s top targets are back and that bodes well for the prolific Wildcat passing attack.
Wide receivers Corey Townsend, Dawson Maynard and Cameron Hensley also return in Logan’s receiving corps.
Townsend, a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick last year by the coaches, was Logan’s top receiver as he surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau. He closed out with 57 catches for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns in the Wildcats’ often pass-happy scheme. He’s a senior this year.
Hensley snared another nine passes for 226 yards and a touchdown.
Also coming back is sophomore wide receiver Aiden Slack, a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick from a year ago.
Slack saw action at wide receiver, running back and quarterback in 2019. He reeled in 47 passes for 790 yards and 10 touchdowns, added 49 rushes for 240 yards and two scores and also completed 7 of 14 passes for 92 yards and another touchdown.
“All of our receivers are really fast and good route runners,” Sheppard said. “They all have good hands too. They are really smart players.”
Newcomer Carson Kirk will add depth to the Logan receiving corps.
“We will have another receiver this year in Carson Kirk,” Sheppard said. “He’s a basketball player and he hasn’t played football since Midget League. He played for me there. Our there in the three-week period he’s done a great job. You’ll never know that he hasn’t played in a few years. He’s going to be a big part of what we do this year.”
With Goldie at quarterback likely in Week 1-2, Sheppard said Caden Dotson will likely be the Wildcats’ primary running back.
“He’s a big strong guy,” Sheppard said.
After Week One of the season was wiped out due to COVID-19 concerns and the WSSAC canceling the opening week, Logan is slated to open the season on September 4 at Sissonville in Cardinal Conference action.
The following week, the Cats travel to Mingo Central in a non-conference game and then open up at home on September 18 against defending league champion Poca, led by last year’s Kennedy Award winner, Ethan Payne, Marshall University recruit.
Logan then is at Winfield on September 25, hosts Nitro on October 2 and travels to Scott on October 9. The Wildcats host Class A Tug Valley on October 16 in an added game to the schedule, replacing the wiped out Man opener.
Three games then close out the season: October 23 at county rival Chapmanville, October 30 at home against Wayne and November 6 at home against Joey Fields’ Herbert Hoover Huskies in the finale.
Logan hopes to improve on last year’s showing as the Wildcats are a year older and a year stronger.
Eight starters are back on both sides of the ball and that’s a positive going into the practice season.
“We have eight guys back on both sides of the ball,” Sheppard said. “That’s definitely a plus, of course, we went 1-9 but as the season went on we got a lot better, especially offensively. On defense not as much. I think we can turn it around. The guys are getting older and that helps a lot. When you are a freshmen it’s a big difference going in there and competing against grown men as opposed to play at the middle school level.”
Logan has a new football grandstand and press box this year.
The old bleachers and press box at Willis-Nisbet Stadium were deemed structurally unsafe last season and only the bottom half of the seats were used.
Demolition on the bleachers began on February 24 and was complete before the virus outbreak. The new bleachers were then built.