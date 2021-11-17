It was a heck of a year for Logan High School quarterback Jordan Hayes.
The senior led the Cardinal Conference in passing this season with 1,821 yards in the air. He completed 124 of 229 passes with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the 6-4 Wildcats which finished 17th in the Class AA standings and just missed the playoffs.
“He had a good year,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “He threw the ball well. Anytime you lose those kinds of yards it will be hard to replace.”
Hayes was also tied for 10th in the state in TD passes with Ezra Bagent of Martinsburg and Josh Dickerson of Midland Trail.
Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton was ninth in the league in passing for 745 yards. Dalton, a junior, missed two games due to injury and completed 64 of 116 passes with seven touchdowns and two picks.
Chapmanville’s Kohl Farmer was third in the Cardinal Conference in rushing with 183 carries for 942 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns.
Dalton was fifth in rushing with 827 yards on 122 attempts (6.8 ypc) and 13 touchdowns.
Logan’s Carson Kirk was second in the conference in receiving with 45 catches for 771 yards (17.1 ypc) and nine touchdowns.
Aiden Slack of Logan was sixth with 40 catches for 597 yards (14.9 ypc) and seven scores.
Dalton was also second in scoring with 14 touchdowns and one 2-point conversion for 86 points.
Herbert Hoover’s Hunter Bartley led the league in scoring with 19 touchdowns, three 2-point conversions and 120 points. He was 15th in the state in scoring.
Hoover brothers Dane Hatfield and Devin Hatfield were third and fourth respectively in scoring. Dane Hatfield scored 14 touchdowns and a conversion during the regular season with 86 points. Devin Hatfield had 13 touchdowns and 78 points.
Scott’s Matt Frye was second in the conference in passing with 1,555 yards. He was 103 of 151 passing with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Dane Hatfield was fourth as he connected on 103 of 151 passes for 1,455 yards with 15 touchdowns and six picks.
Sissonville’s Jake Wiseman was the conference leader in receiving with 59 catches for 834 yards and four touchdowns.
Poca’s Toby Payne was third with 41 grabs for 696 yards and eight scores.
Brayden Perdue of Sissonville was fourth with 36 catches for 652 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Devin Hatfield was fifth as he snared 37 passes for 614 yards and seven touchdowns.
Scott’s Cooper Martin led the league in rushing with 211 carries for 1,140 yards and 10 TDs. Bryson Tate of Winfield was second as he ran for 1,110 yards on 170 carries and 12 scores.
Kicker Mor Ilderton of Winfield led the Cardinal Conference and the state with seven made field goals this season. He made a 44-yard kick against Sissonville and a 42-yarder vs. Hurricane.